Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. Class A Distribution

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. (TSX: RS and RS.PR.A) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a distribution for November 2021 will be payable to Class A shareholders of Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. as follows:



Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Equity Share November 30, 2021 December 15, 2021 $0.13



The equity shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RS.

Middlefield Group

The Middlefield Group was established in 1979 and is a Specialty Investment Manager which creates investment products designed to balance risk and return to meet the demanding requirements of Financial Advisors and their clients. These financial products include Exchange-Traded Funds, Mutual Funds, Private and Public Resource Funds, Split Share Corporations, Venture Capital Assets, TSX Publicly Traded Funds and Real Estate Investment Funds and Partnerships.