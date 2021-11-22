Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. Class A Distribution

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. (TSX: RS and RS.PR.A) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a distribution for November 2021 will be payable to Class A shareholders of Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. as follows:
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Distribution Per Equity Share
|November 30, 2021
|December 15, 2021
|$0.13
The equity shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RS.
Middlefield Group
The Middlefield Group was established in 1979 and is a Specialty Investment Manager which creates investment products designed to balance risk and return to meet the demanding requirements of Financial Advisors and their clients. These financial products include Exchange-Traded Funds, Mutual Funds, Private and Public Resource Funds, Split Share Corporations, Venture Capital Assets, TSX Publicly Traded Funds and Real Estate Investment Funds and Partnerships.
For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.