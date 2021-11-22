NeoChord Announces Positive 30-day Results with Transcatheter NeXuS System for Mitral Chordal Repair Using Multiple Chords to a Single Anchor

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoChord, Inc., a privately-held medical technology company leading the advancement of beating heart mitral valve repair in patients suffering from mitral valve regurgitation, announced positive 30-day results following the first successful worldwide procedure using multiple chords to a single anchor. The procedure was completed with the NeoChord Transcatheter NeXuS System, a transformational device for mitral chordal repair, and the results track the first patient enrolled in NeoChord’s early feasibility study. The patient’s pre-procedure mitral regurgitation (MR) grade of severe or 4+ was reduced to trace and remained unchanged at the 30-day follow up. Results of the case were presented by Azeem Latib, MD at the PCR London Valve Meeting.



“This milestone achievement builds upon our robust clinical experience in off-pump, beating heart mitral chordal repair and broadens our leadership status with our disruptive, transcatheter device,” said David Chung, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeoChord. “As the first successful multiple-chord to a single anchor procedure worldwide, these 30-day results demonstrate how the NeXuS System can be used as front-line therapy for patients with moderate to severe Mitral Regurgitation, while preserving future standard of care options.”

“The ability to precisely place multiple sutures along the free edge of the mitral leaflet as primary chords significantly enhances the effectiveness of the procedure. Relying on the proprietary fiber optic light monitor to confirm leaflet capture as a critical, safety measure proved to be a crucial part of the procedure,” said Azeem Latib, M.D., Section Head and Director of Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart Interventions at Montefiore Medical Center and leading cardiologist closely involved in the development of the NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair Device and procedure. “This procedure uniquely respects the geometry of the heart with papillary anchor placement and has the potential to address both anterior and posterior leaflet pathologies.”

“These results highlight the importance of cardiac imaging and echogenicity of the devices for the procedure,” said Edwin Ho, MD, Co-Director of the Heart Valve/Structural Heart Center at Montefiore Medical Center. “The positive outcome in this case confirms the effectiveness of the imaging protocol and procedure workflow, which are now predictable and reproducible.”

Mitral regurgitation (MR) is the most common heart valve disease, affecting millions of people worldwide. If left untreated, MR may lead to chronic heart failure, the leading cause of hospitalization in the U.S. and Europe.

The investigational NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair device is designed to restore function in patients with severe symptomatic primary mitral regurgitation (MR), a disease where blood leaks backwards within the heart, due to ruptured native chords and the mitral valve’s inability to close properly. The NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair device is unique from other mitral valve repair technologies in maintaining a natural physiologic functionality of the mitral valve. It is deployed through the vein using a transfemoral delivery catheter, navigated transeptally to the diseased native mitral valve. Due to minimal hardware used and the proven leaflet connection, NeoChord NeXuS preserves options for patients who may need re-intervention in the future.

About NeoChord, Inc.

NeoChord is a privately held medical technology company leading the advancement of beating heart mitral valve repair in patients suffering from mitral valve regurgitation. The company’s commercially available product, the NeoChord Artificial Chordae Delivery System DS1000, received CE market clearance in December 2012 and has treated more than 1,700 patients worldwide. NeoChord is now adding the minimally invasive transcatheter chordal repair system NeoChord NeXus to its portfolio and is underlining the leading position in degenerative mitral valve chordal treatment.

NeoChord NeXuS is an investigational device and is not commercially available.

