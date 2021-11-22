Imagine More Possibilities with the New High Performance Mobile X-ray and High-Definition Flat Panel Detector from Konica Minolta Healthcare

WAYNE, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., announces the launch of the mKDR Xpress™ Mobile X-ray System and the AeroDR® Carbon Flat Panel Detector, two solutions that are powerful alone yet extraordinary when used together. These new solutions reaffirm Konica Minolta’s commitment to digital radiography by enabling clinicians to realize greater potential with X-ray, the most widely available diagnostic imaging modality and often the first imaging test a patient receives. Konica Minolta will introduce the mKDR Xpress Mobile X-ray System and the AeroDR Carbon Flat Panel Detector at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), November 28 – December 2, 2021.



“Radiography is the cornerstone of radiology and mobile X-ray is ubiquitous to delivering quality care throughout the hospital or acute care environment,” says Guillermo Sander, Marketing Director, Digital Radiography, Konica Minolta Healthcare. “The mKDR Xpress Mobile X-ray System and AeroDR Carbon Flat Panel Detector were designed with the future in mind, to help clinicians imagine more possibilities of what a portable X-ray and with a high-definition detector can do at the point of care. When combined, the mKDR Xpress Mobile X-ray System and AeroDR Carbon Flat Panel Detector deliver a synchronized imaging solution that expand the capabilities of radiography with an intelligent platform and simplified operation.”

For exceptional imaging performance in a small footprint, the mKDR Xpress Mobile X- ray System, redefines portable X-ray. It’s our smallest and lightest portable X-ray system available today. Its slim design and collapsible column facilitates moving the system wherever needed, including tight spaces in the ICU, CCU and OR. Ease of use is assured with a customizable mobile-specific user interface, remote control and front and back collimator controls with laser alignment. The mKDR Xpress Mobile X-ray System is ready for the most demanding mobile X-ray imaging needs with on-board charging for two panels and front and back storage for panels and consumables. An industry-unique, tube-mounted graphical user interface and image preview function help ensure clear images are visible quickly. We bring the technology where you need it most, with the patient.

The new AeroDR Carbon Flat Panel Detector is Konica Minolta’s most advanced digital detector, providing the superior image quality, durability and reliability of our AeroDR® family of flat panel detectors. Designed for all general X-ray applications, the space-age carbon material in the AeroDR Carbon Flat Panel Detector has been infused with antibacterial technology. Using the mKDR Xpress Mobile X-ray System and AeroDR Carbon Flat Panel Detector together delivers a synchronized, smart imaging solution for greater efficiency and optimal image quality.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE: 4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us

