CEDEM AG donates immunity boosting products, PPE to Ghana’s Maamobi Polyclinic

ACCRA, Ghana, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEDEM AG, a Swiss-based global nutraceutical company, has made a donation to Maamobi Polyclinic within the Ayawaso North Constituency of the Greater Accra Region of the Republic of Ghana.



Rasha Oudeh, CEO and founder of CEDEM AG, who presented the donation items to the polyclinic while on her business trip to Ghana, said she was very happy to be in the country as she considers Ghana to be one of the most stable countries in Sub-Saharan Africa to invest in, especially as it has a business friendly and peaceful environment that is conducive for trade and commerce.

The donated items included Vitamin C, Vitamin Ions, Paracetamol, face masks and hand sanitizers.

Ms. Oudeh said: “what we offer the world, we embody within. Our values unite us and drive us forward and they “inspire us to inspire people” to maintain their wellbeing and be healthy. Our vision stems from our essence, of which we aim to be every person’s partner in wellbeing.”

Accompanied by Sheikh Dr. Ibrahim Ibn Saana, PhD, a Public Health Pharmacist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ms. Oudeh added: “we are happy to shoulder our corporate social responsibility, and we are committed to making a difference in the healthcare sector through this modest donation. It is our hope and desire to help boost our Ghanaian brothers’ and sisters’ immunity and maintain their wellbeing, especially as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect the lives of people across the globe.”

A Principal Nursing Officer at the Emergency Unit of the Mamobi Polyclinic, Ms. Mary Yost, received the items on behalf of the administrator of the facility, Helen Tettey.

Ms. Oudeh said the donation to the facility was the first phase of donations the company would make to health facilities, including the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The CEDEM AG founder and global business magnate said CEDEM AG believes in Africa and its future. It already operates in other African countries such as Nigeria, Egypt, Libya, Algeria, Uganda and Ethiopia.

CEDEM AG, established in 1991 with headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, has several branches worldwide, including in Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland and Jordan. Its multi-cultural teams’ expertise and presence are spread around the world through dedicated affiliates and key partnerships in almost 30 countries.

Its team relentlessly operates under the latest quality standards to develop health solutions for people’s needs. In all its work, CEDEM AG strives to be innovative, passionate and deliver the best quality.

Contact:

Dana Abu Sham

dana.abusham@cedemag.com

+962 7 7652 4125





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ab92ce8-4a16-45f1-869e-82a033d37e48