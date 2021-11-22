Veeco Ships First Laser Annealing System From New San Jose Manufacturing Facility Designed to Serve the Semiconductor Market

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced they have shipped the first LSA101 Laser Spike Annealing System from their new San Jose, California facility to a leading semiconductor manufacturer. Veeco’s new, SEMI-compliant facility serves as the company’s center of excellence for the development and production of laser annealing and advanced packaging lithography systems for semiconductor applications.



“We are extremely proud to be shipping our first LSA system from our state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Silicon Valley,” commented Bill Miller, Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “Aligned with the company’s growth strategy, this new manufacturing space enables Veeco to serve the world’s leading semiconductor chip providers with increased capacity and world-class lab space. We look forward to showcasing this flagship location to our laser annealing and advanced packaging lithography customers for years to come. Thank you to the Veeco team that worked diligently on an accelerated timeline to enable this exciting milestone in Veeco’s history.”

Veeco’s new facility features approximately 70,000 square-feet of manufacturing and engineering lab space and 30,000 square-feet of office space. Manufacturing space will be nearly double that of Veeco’s previous San Jose facility and will improve manufacturing efficiency. The new facility is specifically designed to meet growing demand for Veeco’s laser annealing and advanced packaging lithography technologies.

Advanced semiconductor device scaling requires higher temperature for dopant activation with shorter time at temperature to avoid dopant diffusion. Veeco’s patented LSA101 ® and LSA201 ® Laser Spike Annealing (LSA) Systems deliver the highest temperatures in the microsecond time scale. The unique nature of the LSA platform enables our customers to anneal complex patterns with high temperature uniformity and precision, which is highly desired in advanced device processing.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; the effects of regional or global health epidemics, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations and on those of our customers and suppliers; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release or, in the case of any document referenced herein or incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

