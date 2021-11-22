Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions – Sonninen

Finnish English

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sonninen, Timo

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20211122141625_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-22

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 4.48 EUR





Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.48 EUR



Scanfil plc



For additional information:

Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com



Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.