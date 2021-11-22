HUMAX NETWORKS Launches HGD310 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem in US Retail Market

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HUMAX Networks is introducing the HGD310 - New DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem, now available on amazon.com. The HGD310 is an ideal product for today's Gigabit internet service, delivering the ultimate in performance and durability for residential and small business networking. HGD310 offers wired connections for blazing fast data transfers, which is optimized for real time Ultra HD media streaming, high-resolution 3D gaming, and any other high-speed internet usages, which require maximum Internet bandwidth. It can also provide maximum up to 6Gbps data rate for downstream and maximum up to 2Gbps data rate for upstream.

HGD310 also provides two (2) 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports to expand the user's local LAN, which also offers optional 'Link Aggregation' feature that by combining two (2) 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports. HGD310 can support bonding, which can increase data speed up to 2Gbps. A great additional benefit by purchasing HGD310 is customers can eliminate pricey monthly modem rental fees as well.

HGD310 is currently compatible with Comcast Xfinity & Charter Spectrum, and HUMAX NETWORKS plans to add more internet service providers with various online retailers.

Technical Specifications

32 Download & 8 Upload Channel Bonding for DOCSIS 3.1

DOCSIS 3.1 Backwards Compatible with DOCSIS 3.0

1 Gigabit Ethernet Port (RJ-45) x 2

Supporting 'Link Aggregation' Feature to Maximize Throughput

1 F-Connector for DOCSIS

1 Reset Button

IPv4/IPv6 Support

For more information on the HGD310, visit https://americas.humaxdigital.com/product/hgd310

About HUMAX NETWORKS.

Established in 2019, HUMAX NETWORKS is a broadband expert that provides broadband equipment with the most easy-installed and secured connection through its innovative hardware and software. HUMAX NETWORKS' mission is to connect the future of the world by creating innovative and disruptive solutions and to aid our valuable partners and customers to create new value propositions. HUMAX NETWORKS keeps providing better content delivery systems for the consumers through continuous research, development and innovations for the products and its technical support. With 20 overseas subsidiaries and branches across the globe, HUMAX NETWORKS currently provides 80 major broadcasting companies and mobile carriers with high-quality gateways.

CONTACT:

HUMAX Networks

Email: ads@humax-networks.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment