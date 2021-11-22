Attralus to Present at Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attralus, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients with systemic amyloidosis, is pleased to announce the company’s participation in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held November 29 – December 2, 2021. A presentation by Attralus will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 22 to December 2.

About Attralus

Attralus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients with systemic amyloidosis. The company’s proprietary pan-amyloid removal (PAR) therapeutics are designed to directly bind to and remove toxic amyloid in organs and tissues. By targeting the universal disease-causing pathology in systemic amyloidosis diseases, PAR therapeutics have the potential to treat and reverse disease in patients with all types and stages of systemic amyloidosis. Attralus was founded by scientific experts in the field of amyloidosis and the company is headquartered in South San Francisco.