InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Partners with Food City Pharmacy to Offer Free Self-Check Hearing Screenings Kiosk

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, is pleased to announce today its partnership with K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. Food City Pharmacy ("Food City") , a member of Topco Associates, a member-owned cooperative, to deploy a hybrid shopping and hearing health awareness experience by offering Free Hearing Screenings with InnerScope's automated self-check hearing screening kiosk ("Hearing Kiosks") located in the pharmacy section of the Food City stores.

The Hearing Kiosks were deployed mid-October in three Food City Pharmacy locations:

Food City Pharmacy #823, 151 Cook St., Abingdon, VA 24210

Food City Pharmacy #605, 1205 N. Eastman Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664

Food City Pharmacy #898, 207 Woodland Dr. SW, Wise, VA 24293

InnerScope and Food City plan to add additional kiosks at strategic locations. Food City Pharmacy also plans to offer InnerScope hearing aids and other hearing health-related products in stores and online in the near future. However, until the launch of InnerScope's Hearing Products with Food City for its in-store and online Hearing Products, Food City customers now go directly to http://foodcity.myheariq.co m for exclusive discounts offered to purchase Hearing Products and have them shipped directly to their home.

"We're proud to partner with InnerScope Hearing Technologies to offer their hearing screening kiosks and hearing health-related products to our loyal Food City Pharmacy customers," said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. "We understand the importance of maintaining proper hearing health and look forward to adding a new hearing health category that will provide our customers with more affordable choices for their hearing health needs through in-store and online offerings of InnerScope's hearing products."

Matthew Moore, president and CEO of InnerScope, also stated, "InnerScope is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring hearing solutions and hearing health awareness to Food City's loyal customers. InnerScope will continue to deploy the Hearing Kiosks in strategic Food City pharmacies to help promote better hearing health in more communities. We believe the first step in better hearing healthcare is giving the public free and convenient access to quickly self-check their hearing and provide affordable direct-to-consumer hearing solutions when needed. The Hearing Kiosks provide a free, one-of-a-kind service to help the 48 million Americans who have hearing loss. Currently, InnerScope is in a national rollout and has Hearing Kiosks conveniently located in five states with some of the nation's largest retailers."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies , Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing aids, hearing assistive devices, hearing health-related products, and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent Acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a DTC cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and FDA-registered manufacturing and R&D facility. InnerScope also has a pending Acquisition with HearingAssist , an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to provide innovated proprietary advanced hearing products and rapidly expand its leadership position in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market.

About The Hearing Kiosk:

InnerScope is expanding its distribution retail/wholesale partnership network with its innovative in-store sales and delivery system through its point-of-sale free automated self-check hearing screening kiosk ("Hearing Kiosks"). The Hearing Kiosk is designed to enable the tens of millions of people with undetected or untreated mild to moderate hearing losses to treat themselves with the InnerScope's easy, convenient, and affordable (see InnerScope's Hearing Health Flexible Subscription Plans ) DTC hearing aids in-store, off the shelf and/or by online affordable hearing aid options. For more information, please visit www.innd.com .

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Health products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale channels: Walmart.com , Amazon.com Amazon.com , Giant Eagle , Hy-Vee , Hartig Drug , Food City , and Cardinal Health dba RGH Enterprises Inc., which provides products to FSAStore.com , HSAStore.com , and WellDeservedHealth.com . Additional major retailers in-store and online launching soon.

For information related to InnerScope Hearing Technologies latest hearing aids and related hearing products, please visit:

http://myheariq.com

http://iheardirect.com

http://hearingassist.com

For the most up-to-date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND), please visit and follow our official Twitter account @inndstock page:

https://twitter.com/inndstock

About Food City:

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. (Food City's parent company) operates 138 retail outlets (including 113 pharmacies) throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia and Alabama. For more information, please visit www.foodcity.com .

Attachment