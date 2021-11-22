Christmas at Schnepf Farms Returns with Exciting New Holiday Attractions

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for Thanksgiving, Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek turns into a magical winter wonderland. The east valley mainstay has partnered for the third year with World of Illumination — known for producing the largest drive-through light shows in the world — to present Christmas at Schnepf Farms, opening to the public on November 24, 2021.

More than 25 acres of the farm are transformed into a hub of family holiday entertainment, including the brand-new four-lane Sleigh Bell Slide and a giant ferris wheel. Visitors can stop by the newly redesigned Santa’s workshop that includes a letter-writing station for the big guy himself. There’s also pine-cone decorating, a historic Christmas carousel and snow-globe mini golf. Additionally, guests can take a hayride to feed the reindeer, frolic through the world’s largest Christmas-themed obstacle course, shop along the promenade and enjoy holiday movies.

Another highlight of Christmas at Schnepf Farms is the Illumination Express train ride. Thanks to the partnership with World of Illumination, guests can experience a train trip through an RGB LED tunnel that doubles as Santa’s magic portal. When finished, visitors can soak up the warmth of one of the farm’s Christmas campfires, complete with the option of an added-on s’mores kit. A large beer and wine garden also is available for adults to enjoy while the children explore the park.

“We are so excited to introduce new festive elements to Christmas at Schnepf Farms as well as bring back traditional favorites,” said farm owner Mark Schnepf. “It’s outdoor holiday entertainment perfect for the entire family to enjoy.”

It is highly recommended that guests purchase tickets in advance at www.schnepfchristmas.com. Weekday ticket prices start at $10 online for the twilight ticket, which begins at 7:30 PM. Guests who wish to arrive early at 5:30 PM can purchase a general admission ticket for $15 online. Weekend tickets start at $12 online, and children 2 years of age and under are free of charge.

Christmas at Schnepf Farms runs nightly, including holidays, from November 24 until December 31. The farm is closed for private events on the last Monday of November and the first two Mondays of December. For more information, visit www.schnepfchristmas.com.

###

Attachments