Cidara Therapeutics Named A San Diego Metro Area Top Workplace For The Fifth Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that it has been named a Top Workplace by The San Diego Union-Tribune for the fifth consecutive year. Cidara was among the top 100 companies and organizations named a 2021 Top Workplace and was recognized as the top-ranked biotech therapeutics company among the 67 winners in the small size category.



“We are honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work in San Diego for the fifth consecutive year,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “We are particularly proud of our employees’ focus and perserverance to advancing our infectious disease and oncology programs over this past year during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Cultivating a supportive workplace culture is tremendously important during difficult times. Each of us at Cidara is grateful for this honor as we work together to support each other as well as the patients who will potentially benefit from the medicines we are developing.”

Top Workplace lists are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection. According to Energage, 95% percent of Cidara employees participated in the 2021 survey.

The San Diego Union-Tribune published the complete list of 2021 Top Workplaces on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The list is available at: https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/top-workplaces/story/2021-11-20/employee-survey-san-diegos-top-workplaces-in-2021

