Love, Share & Enjoy Local: Metro & FlipNpik (Geekco Technologies) Team Up to Encourage Local Consumption

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: GKO) (OTC: GKOTF) - The Quebec corporation behind FlipNpik, the first social media that rewards its users for discovering and sharing local, Corporation Geekco Technologies, signs a new collaboration with the grocery chain Metro. Thus, via the FlipNpik application, active consumers who contribute to the visibility of local businesses and products on the application will be able to redeem with their Flip Social points Metro gift cards that can be used on their next online grocery order.



Through this alliance, FlipNpik will reach a new community of thousands of new consumers who will be able to encourage local buying, showcase their local favorites spots and help boost the visibility of local businesses and products while taking advantage of Metro rewards in the surprise box on FlipNpik. Taking only Quebec into account, to date, more than 10,000 pictures highlighting local businesses and products have been shared on FlipNpik thanks to a community of more than 21,000 consumers and 200 ambassadors.

Local FlipNpik Ambassadors represent a reach of over 515,000 consumers across various platforms including FlipNpik, Instagram & Tik Tok.

“This unique union between a great player like Metro and the FlipNpik social network is a significant milestone in our commercialization. On one hand, this collaboration will further strengthen FlipNpik's mission by offering users an additional way to benefit from the value they create within our ecosystem.” Says Nadira Hajjar, President of Corporation Geekco Technologies.

Geekco is positioned at the forefront of social medias by offering FlipNpik, collaborative social media aiming to promote local businesses thanks to the leverage of the community. FlipNpik ecosystem and mobile app unites and rewards consumers, content creators and influencers that increase visibility of local businesses, thus stimulating local buying. FlipNpik already brings together more than 21,000 consumers, 10,500 businesses and 200 ambassadors in Quebec.

