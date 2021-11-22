3air Ready to Solve Telecommunications Problems in Africa with Upcoming Public Sale

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) 3air will kick off its public sale on November 26, as seen on the presale page.

3air Token Public Sale Details

The platform is building its upcoming public sale on the successful private sale rounds, which saw numerous participants joining. Currently, users register for the public sale and are awaiting Know Your Customer (KYC) and AML verifications.

The platform will sell the token at $0.06 at the public sale, which will offer the initial and final supply of tokens in presale rounds. To enter, you will need a minimum ticket of $600, while the maximum investment opportunity stands at $49,800.

The team securely developed the token on Cardano, utilizing the blockchain's IOHK Atala Prism Identity Management solution.

The platform will dedicate 20% of the 1 billion maximum token supply to the public sale. This allocation differs from the seed sale and private rounds, which represented 1% and 11% of total supply, respectively.

3air provides a detailed breakdown of its token sales. Also, the company believes that the disclosure of the token's distribution is crucial to prevent future supply changes.

The platform reassures its user base that all token distributions run on smart contracts. Therefore, you will receive your tokens once the sale closes automatically through an app on your ADA wallet.

Unfortunately, some countries will not be able to participate in token sales. The US, North Korea, Zambia, Central African Republic, British Virgin Islands, China, Venezuela, Iran and Iraq.

Tapping into Untapped African Markets

Investors have long recognized the African continent as a region full of potential and talent. However, the current lack of broadband internet and its supporting infrastructure causes a digital divide that slows down economic growth.

African cities can grow faster and thrive with more reliable internet connectivity. However, building telecommunication lines and burying fiber network cables requires substantial investments in infrastructure. Currently, internet providers focus primarily on business districts only, and Internet connections are limited and unreliable. A report by the World Bank estimates that it would take over $100 billion of investment and 10 years to achieve widespread broadband connectivity using traditional means.

3air recognizes this need for high speed internet and aims to close the digital divide faster and at lower costs. In a simulation of market potential using Nigeria as an example, 3air estimates that the value of the Nigerian markets' untapped annual revenue for Internet services is worth $60 billion. Establishing more affordable and faster internet connectivity would therefore not only benefit local populations, but token holders as well.

3air uses all these factors as motivation to provide broad premium bandwidth in African cities to previously underserved areas. In this regard, the platform relies on a talented and experienced team of specialists in IT, blockchain, marketing, and telecommunication.

Blockchain technology is leveraged by 3air to provide a trustless, decentralized environment that maintains security and user data protection. Users will be able to create digital identities, enabling access to bankless payments, health, work and education. Internet, TV and IP Telephony subscriptions will be paid for using the 3air token. The token will also be used for bandwidth sharing, HW insurance and maintenance, rewards, referrals, staking and community governance.

Fruitful Partnerships

Besides developing on Cardano, 3air is acquiring more partnerships to drive its vision to completion. One of these strategic collaborations is with the telecom service provider K3 Telecom. The Swiss company’s patented technology will develop the broadband connection for 3air using innovative wireless technology that is able to set up high speed internet connectivity in a new region in a matter of months.

Its optic grade air connectivity can provide 1Gbps internet speed and over 150 television channels. The technology, K3 last mile, is ready for the world, utilizing innovative technology, a functional business plan, and a successful proof of concept in Sierra Leone. Other 3air partnerships include collaborations with IT TIM, CV Labs Global, and iceaddis.

These business and technological joint efforts show 3air's commitment to providing Africa with better internet connectivity. Thanks to its innovative projects and ideas, individuals and businesses in African cities will finally upgrade to fast and cost-effective internet services.



