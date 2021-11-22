ORYZON Announces New Global Chief Business Officer and Expansion of US Corporate Activities

CBO joins from AIG Asset Management



To lead global business strategy and US corporate initiatives from US base

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that Dr. Saikat (“Sai”) Nandi has been appointed as Global Chief Business Officer (CBO). The appointment strengthens Oryzon's permanent presence in the US as Oryzon builds out strategic partnerships.

Dr. Nandi’s extensive scientific, business development and financing background will be key to Oryzon in developing partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, and with strategic and financial investors. He is a 15-year life science industry veteran who has served as an investor, business operator, entrepreneur and researcher. He joins Oryzon from AIG Investments where he was a Portfolio Manager overseeing AIG’s Healthcare and Life Science public and private investments, and was previously a Healthcare Investment Advisor at GC Finance. Between AIG and GCF, Dr. Nandi managed public and private healthcare investments totalling more than $1 billion. Before that, he served as Business Development Consultant at the New York State Center for Biotechnology, overseeing the financing and corporate collaborations for over 20 portfolio companies.

Dr. Carlos Buesa, President and CEO of Oryzon, said: “We warmly welcome Dr. Saikat Nandi to Oryzon. Sai’s significant experience in the US capital markets will intensify our contacts with Wall Street. He will lead the strategic parnerships that will define Oryzon’s pipeline in the future. His appointment means that both the company’s Medical and Business operations are directed from the US, part of Oryzon’s continuing strategy to expand its US footprint.”

Dr. Nandi holds a Ph.D. from Oxford University in Biochemistry where he was a SKP Clarendon Scholar working in the field of DNA repair, synthetic lethality and targeted cancer therapy. He later carried out research as a Visiting Scientist at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory where he was awarded NCI NYSTAR Cancer Biology Fellowship for work in genome duplication, repair and gene editing.

Dr. Nandi said, “I am excited to be joining Oryzon at this pivotal time for the company and look forward to working closely with the management team and Board to strategically advance the business and achieve the next phase of Oryzon’s growth objectives.”

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon’s LSD1 program has rendered two compounds, vafidemstat and iadademstat, in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. Oryzon has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. Oryzon has offices in Spain and the United States. Oryzon is one of the most liquid biotech stocks in Europe with +90 M shares negotiated in 2020 (ORY:SM / ORY.MC / ORYZF US OTC mkt). For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

This communication contains, or may contain, forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar expressions. Although Oryzon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and have not been reviewed by the auditors of Oryzon. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Oryzon’s securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of Oryzon’s securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Oryzon or the selling security holder, as applicable, that will contain detailed information about Oryzon and management, as well as financial statements.