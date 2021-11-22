Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Oregon

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners of America (HOA), a property and casualty insurance provider and subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch” or “the Company") (NASDAQ: PRCH), announced the launch of service in Oregon.



Porch, a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, successfully acquired HOA in April 2021 with plans for national expansion. Oregon marks HOA’s 11th state of operation, advancing the scale and growing national footprint of HOA’s insurance operations. With the expansion, Porch seeks to continue its commitment to grow home insurance services nationwide.

“The launch of HOA in Oregon furthers the sustained growth of our competitively priced homeowners’ insurance product at the national level,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Porch founder, chairman, and CEO. “We are committed to serving the HOA agents and customers of Oregon as both an insurance offering and partner through their lifecycles of homeownership.”

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 20,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

