Codex DNA and RNAimmune Announce Collaboration to Optimize Development of Future mRNA Synthesis and Delivery Kits

San Diego, CA, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, and RNAimmune, a leading biotech company with expertise in messenger RNA (mRNA) design and delivery technologies, today announced the initiation of work under a collaboration to optimize the development and validation of Codex DNA’s future mRNA synthesis kits.

Over the past two years, mRNA has emerged as a promising platform for the development of vaccines and therapeutics. However, robust and reliable production of mRNA remains challenging, resulting in significantly increased timelines during the critical phases of discovery and development that call for rapid iterations of construct designs for optimization. Codex DNA addresses these challenges by empowering researchers with an automated solution for their mRNA synthesis needs. Automated synthesis of mRNA from a digital sequence input reduces the build process by weeks and shrinks the iterative cycle time.

RNAimmune has expertise in mRNA technology and has proprietary design, delivery, and self-amplifying platforms focused on infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare disorders, and immuno-oncology. As part of this collaboration, RNAimmune scientists will use their proprietary technology to rapidly evaluate and validate Codex DNA’s emerging solutions for automated synthesis and delivery of mRNA molecules with increasing complexity and functionality.

“Our partnership with Codex DNA can enhance their highly automated solutions for mRNA production,” said Dong Shen, MD, PhD, Founder, and President of RNAimmune. “Together, we can incorporate our proprietary carrier molecules into Codex DNA’s mRNA synthesis kits to improve automated production toward truly transfection-ready mRNA with enhanced uptake and expression.”

“With our agreement with RNAimmune, our customers may be able to develop life-saving mRNA-based treatments and vaccines much faster and more easily than before,” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO of Codex DNA. “We look forward to working with the RNAimmune team to validate our highly functional mRNA synthesis kits and potentially integrate RNAimmune’s proprietary mRNA delivery solutions into our automated workflows.”

About RNAimmune, Inc.

RNAimmune is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The Company leverages mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a wide range of diseases. RNAimmune is a spin-off venture from Sirnaomics, Inc. and has received a global exclusive right to the proprietary Polypeptide Lipid Nanoparticle (PLNP) technology for mRNA delivery from Sirnaomics. The Company has also developed a proprietary A.I. algorithm (ALEPVA) for antigen prediction and vaccine design. By integrating multiple established platform technologies, RNAimmune is aiming to develop a comprehensive mRNA drug discovery and development platform, from which the Company will enrich its therapeutic and vaccine product pipeline addressing tremendous unmet needs in treatments of viral infections, cancer, and rare diseases. To learn more about RNAimmune, please visit the company website: www.rnaimmune.com.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Codex DNA is enabling rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The company’s award-winning BioXp™ system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers a virtually error-free synthesis of DNA/RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for a novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Codex DNA is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

