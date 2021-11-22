Seer to Participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc., (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced that the company will participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. A pre-recorded presentation will be available on the conference website beginning on November 22, 2021. A link to the presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at investors.seer.bio.



Seer will be participating in investor meetings at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 and Thursday, December 2, 2021.

About Seer

Seer™ is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer is commercializing its Proteograph™ Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio .

