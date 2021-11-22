Outlook on the Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Content, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital media adaptor (DMA) market reached a value of US$ 2.61 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A digital media adaptor (DMA) refers to an electronic device used for connecting the computer to a home media system to transfer digital files and audio content. It consists of an operating system, processor, collection of applications to access the streaming services, in-built Wi-Fi receiver and High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) port that connects to a television set. This enables the user to locate different online media files and transfer them to audio or visual (AV) equipment that is connected to the home media system. Once the media file is located, the DMA allows the user to view or listen to that media file and simultaneously stream it.



The emerging trend of home automation across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In smart homes, various electronic devices and gadgets are connected to the home network and DMA, which enable the devices to communicate with each other. In line with this, the increasing preference for online streaming services by consumers is also contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of innovative DMAs with enhanced audio transmission and minimal instances of freeze frames, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These advanced DMAs also support high broadband speeds to provide users with an enhanced viewing experience. Moreover, product manufacturers are developing miniaturized variants that require minimal wiring and can be conveniently mounted on the televisions. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global digital media adaptor (DMA) market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, type, content, distribution channel and application.



Breakup by Type

Wired Digital Media Adaptors

Wireless Digital Media Adaptors

Breakup by Content

Audio

Video

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Breakup by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Apple Inc., Archos (Vingroup), Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Netgear Inc., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Western Digital Corporation and Zyxel Communications Corp.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global digital media adaptor (DMA) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital media adaptor (DMA) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the content?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global digital media adaptor (DMA) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Wired Digital Media Adaptors

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Wireless Digital Media Adaptors

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Content

7.1 Audio

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Video

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Online

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Offline

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Residential

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Apple Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Archos (Vingroup)

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Netgear Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Roku Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Seagate Technology LLC

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Western Digital Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Zyxel Communications Corp.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

