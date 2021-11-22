Global Micromachining Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micromachining Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032210/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Non-Traditional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Traditional segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $770.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR

- The Micromachining market in the U.S. is estimated at US$770.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$686 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

- Hybrid Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR

- In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$440.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$659.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$448.8 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Amada Weld Tech Co., Ltd.

Coherent, Inc.

DATRON Dynamics, Inc.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc.

Georg Fischer Ltd.

Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd

Heraeus Holding GmbH

IPG Photonics Corporation

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

OpTek Ltd.

Oxford Lasers







