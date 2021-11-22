Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 22nd November 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, 16th September 2020 and 21st October 2021

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 15th NOVEMBER 2021 TO 19th NOVEMBER 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 15/11/2021 - - - - - 16/11/2021 1 000 9.7 9 700 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 17/11/2021 45 400 10.25 465 350 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 18/11/2021 10 760 10.21 109 965 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 19/11/2021 1 000 9.5 9 500 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 58 160 - 594 515 - -

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 4th November 2021 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

