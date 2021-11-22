Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

| Source: Velcan SA Velcan SA

Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG



Luxembourg, 22nd November 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, 16th September 2020 and 21st October 2021

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 15th NOVEMBER 2021 TO 19th NOVEMBER 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
15/11/2021-----
16/11/20211 0009.79 700Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
17/11/202145 40010.25465 350Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
18/11/202110 76010.21109 965Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
19/11/20211 0009.59 500Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total58 160-594 515--

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 4th November 2021 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

*        *        *

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu

Attachment


Attachments

2021.11.22 Share buyback program - weekly statement PR