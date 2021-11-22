CLC: Parliament must get to work on a recovery that makes life more affordable for workers and their families

English French

OTTAWA, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions are calling on all parties in our new minority parliament to work together on behalf of workers and their families, starting with action to make life more affordable and help for those being left behind after the cancellation of emergency benefits last month.



“The fact is, the crisis is not over for many workers, families and communities. It is vital that MPs listen to Canadians, not right-wing politicians and columnists once again pushing an austerity agenda,” said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress. “We must ensure lost jobs are replaced by better ones – and invest in making life more affordable and ensuring services Canadians rely on are there for them when they need them most.”

Canada’s unions will be engaging Ministers and MPs about priorities for the new Parliament, including concrete action to help take the strain off family budgets through investments that:

Address the crisis affecting so many communities through action that makes housing more affordable.

Get child care deals in place with every province and territory, so parents now pushed to the economic sidelines have a path back to the labour force.

Quick implementation of universal pharmacare, to bring down the costs of needed medicines.

Action on fair taxation, so the large corporations who have profited so much from the pandemic finally pay their fair share.

The pandemic revealed weaknesses in our public health care and the urgent need to repair gaps in Canada’s social safety net, so we are ready when the next crisis hits, including through:

A permanent fix to employment insurance and ensuring paid sick days for all workers.

Strengthening our health care system with universal pharmacare; taking the profit out of long-term care; and investing in better mental health care.

Action on climate that includes a just transition for workers affected and investments in green infrastructure, such as transit, energy, and manufacturing.



“Without workers there is no recovery. In the coming weeks we will continue to make sure that workers’ voices are heard loud and clear on Parliament Hill,” said Bruske. “We have an opportunity in the days and weeks ahead for MPs and the government to work with us to replace lost jobs with better ones and build an economy that is more equitable, more inclusive and more sustainable.”

