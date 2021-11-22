Latch Ranked Number 101 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) (“Latch” or the “Company”), maker of LatchOS, the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, today announced that it ranked #101 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year.



“As we relentlessly pursue our mission of making all spaces better places to live, work, and visit, I am incredibly proud of our team’s focus on innovation and delivering exceptional experiences for the property owners, operators, and residents we serve,” said Luke Schoenfelder, Latch Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Real estate is the world’s largest asset class, and the market demand for technology like ours has never been higher. As we look ahead, I’m excited to bring the power of LatchOS to even more spaces and people around the world.”

In 2021, Latch completed several significant milestones. The company went public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in June and successfully launched a series of new products earlier in the year. These include the LatchOS for Commercial Office pilot, Latch Visitor Express, the Latch Lens Partner Program, and the Latch C2. Latch also built upon its open ecosystem strategy with new property management software (ePMS) integrations for Yardi and Entrata, and new product partnerships with Marks USA, a division of NAPCO Security Technologies, and TownSteel, Inc., as well as an intended partnership with dormakaba Holding AG.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.

About Latch, Inc.

Latch makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. More than one in ten new apartments in the U.S. are currently being built with Latch products, serving customers in more than 43 states through its flagship full-building operating system, LatchOS. For more information, please visit https://www.latch.com.‍

About Deloitte

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

