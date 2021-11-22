POINT Biopharma to Host Virtual Education Event on December 6, 2021

POINT to host inaugural educational event highlighting radiopharmaceuticals, their therapeutic benefit, and commercial considerations

Register online at https://hub.pointbiopharma.com/dec2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) (the “Company” or “POINT”), a company accelerating the discovery, development and global access to life changing radiopharmaceuticals, today announced that it will host a virtual education event titled “The First Principles of Radiopharmaceuticals” on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 12:00 pm ET. Registration for the event is now open at https://hub.pointbiopharma.com/dec2021. The event will feature a presentation and an interactive Q&A session from the Company’s executive leadership team including, Dr. Joe McCann, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Neil Fleshner, Chief Medical Officer.

Radiopharmaceuticals offer unique qualities that make them a precise and powerful tool for the treatment of cancer. But they are unique from most other pharmaceuticals: they are manufactured just-in-time and have very short shelf lives. This event will cover the “First Principles of Radiopharmaceuticals” to educate investors, analysts, partners, and industry stakeholders on the journey From Neutron To PatientTM. Audience members will leave with a broader understanding of how radiopharmaceuticals work, their strengths and weaknesses, considerations that impact their design, as well as how they are made.

About POINT Biopharma Global Inc.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT is transforming precision medicine by combining a portfolio of best-in-class radiopharmaceutical assets, a seasoned management team, an industry-leading pipeline, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and secured supply for rare medical isotopes like Actinium-225 and Lutetium-177.

https://www.pointbiopharma.com/

Contact:

Ari Shomair

media@pointbiopharma.com

(647) 812-2417

Investor Relations Contact:

Alex Lobo

Stern Investor Relations

investors@pointbiopharma.com