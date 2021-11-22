180 Life Sciences Corp. Expands Patent Portfolio

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced that it has extended its patent portfolio with the recent grant of new patents to Yissum Research Development Company of the Hebrew University in both the US (19 Oct 2021, patent no US 11,149,014) and Canada (26 Oct 2021, patent no CA 2,944,837), which patents the Company has the exclusive rights to use through its license agreement with the Yissum Research Development Company of the Hebrew University.



The patents relate to a method for treating chronic pain or associated conditions/symptoms with novel compositions that include certain phenyl substituted cyclohexenyl compounds related to cannabidiol (CBD); these patents have already been issued for chronic pain across Europe and validated in 14 jurisdictions (Dec 2020), and China (Jan 2020). These compounds were also initially described in patents issued in Israel and the US in 2018 and 2019, respectively, with claims allowed for use in the treatment of obesity or an obesity associated disease or disorder, which the Company also has exclusive rights through agreements with the Yissum Research Development Company of the Hebrew University.

180 Life Sciences is developing synthetic cannabidiol analogues (SCAs), as part of one of its three preclinical programs, that are expected to be safe, non-psychoactive and formulated to improve efficacy and bioavailability for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The grant of these new patents for the treatment of chronic pain is an important advance for the SCA preclinical pipeline.

Dr. James Woody, 180 Life Sciences’ CEO stated, “Our priority indication is residual pain in patients with established rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who have not responded adequately to standard of care therapies. RA is estimated to affect 1% of the global population and anti-TNF biologics have been shown in many studies to be very effective in treating joint inflammation in 60-70% of cases. However, a significant number of patients still require an alternative to what is currently available. Working through different mechanisms to commonly used anti-inflammatory RA medications, we believe that SCAs could offer a complementary therapeutic strategy for addressing the unremitting pain that disables many patients.”

