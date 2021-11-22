Agtech to Launch GENUS™ App - A Crypto Enabled Consumer App for Hemp CBD Markets

CALIFORNIA, Newport Beach, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agtech Global International Inc. (OTC Pink: AGGL) (Agtech) (name change to Galexxy Holdings Inc. in process) is preparing to release its market disrupting Genus™ App; which combines an innovative range of features including digital token capabilities and is targeted to disrupt Hemp CBD and future Cannabis markets.

The GENUS™ App is a free, virtual “Business in a Box” App for consumers. At its core, the App will not only enable rapid access for discounted products and income generation opportunities, but also offer a host of health and wellness information to users and provide services in line with the Company’s recently trademarked Healthfullness™ wellness category.

Agtech’s strategy is to achieve early market penetration and rapid growth by marketing its range of online GENUS CBD products direct to consumers, using its patent pending Virtual Retail Marketing System™ (VRMS) and its GENUS App, which are unique hybrid retailing approaches. VRMS combines the physical attributes of the “Brick & Mortar” customer experience with the ease and convenience of online digital shopping. The future potential deployment of VRMS units in thousands of businesses and retail outlets and the GENUS App on hundreds of thousands of Members’ mobile devices is expected to appeal to millions of discerning consumers.

Agtech is a publicly traded company on OTC Markets Pink (OTC Pink: AGGL). Based in Newport Beach, California, Agtech recently restructured its agricultural supplies business to enter the rapidly developing markets for premium CBD consumer products. Its “soil to sale” business strategy is keenly focused on the important synergy of health and wealth. Galexxy Corporation is also based in Newport Beach and was recently acquired by AGGL for its IP and its aggressive plans to enter the CBD consumer products market.

The GENUS App will be free to download offering the following benefits:

Purchasing products at discounted prices and earning GENUS Gold tokens at no cost;

Sharing the APP with others and earning referral fees and GENUS Gold tokens;

Developing a sustainable income by sharing the App and GENUS products with others;

Accessing new issues of tradable GENUS Gold tokens.

Agtech is developing its new Healthfullness market by:

Launching proprietary innovations in upward trending consumer markets.

Using highly scalable leading edge, patented technologies and products.

Engaging a high-powered social media group with proven publicity strategies.

Providing attractive personal financial rewards for its customers and members.

Agtech’s Business Plan Includes:

Production capacity of proprietary formulations for popular CBD consumer products.

Healthfullness related products and services to complement its CBD product range.

Large-scale deployment of a unique, patent pending Virtual Retail Marketing System.

A fully encrypted, advanced Blockchain Operating System to enable rapid scalability.

A Blockchain Partner with all necessary technical and support capabilities.

A free to download patented GENUS App loaded with cutting-edge features and uses.

A free “Business in a Box” mobile operating system with inbuilt financial rewards.

A free Crypto bonus reward feature with redemption capabilities.

A proven Social Media marketing group with high-profile celebrities and Crypto leaders.

For further information:

Agtech Global International Inc.

Ross Lyndon-James

E: ross@galexxy.com

M: (949) 456 3972

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release.

https://twitter.com/AgtechGlobal

http://galexxyholdings.com.dream.website/

