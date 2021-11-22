12 ReTech Corporation Released its Financial Report for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021.

Shows 180.3% Revenue Improvement Over Prior Comparable Period Results and Generates a GAAP Net Loss of $5.8 million.



Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 12 ReTech Corporation (OTC: RETC), announced today that it has filed its third quarter Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for the period ended September 30, 2021. These financial results represent the combined operations of the Company and its subsidiaries during the entire three-month and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported gross sales of $190,876 versus $68,052 for the same period in 2020. This represents an increase of $122,824 or 180.3%. It should be noted that most of the Company’s prior year revenues occurred in the pre-pandemic months of January and February of 2020.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company's GAAP Net Loss was $5,332,852 versus a net gain of $6,675,769 for the comparable period in 2020. This represents a decrease of $11,981,724 or 193.9% in the GAAP Net Loss in the third quarter of 2021 when measured against the prior year’s comparable period results.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported gross sales of $511,603 versus $590,814 for the same period in 2020. This represents a decrease of $79,211 or 13.4%. It should be noted that most of the Company’s prior year revenues occurred in the pre-pandemic months of January and February of 2020.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company's GAAP Net Loss was $7,504,971 versus a net loss of $4,430,486 for the comparable period in 2020. This represents a decrease of $11,981,724 or 193.9% in the GAAP Net Loss in the nine months of 2021 when measured against the prior year’s comparable period results.

Our GAAP financial results as published in our 10-Q report for the three-month and nine-month period ending September 30, 2021, are displayed below. Readers are cautioned to review our 10-Q report for the three-month and nine-month period ending September 30, 2021, before making any investment decisions in 12 ReTech.

12 ReTech Corporation

GAAP Consolidated Balance Sheet

(unaudited)

September 30, Dec 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,529 $ 11,784 Accounts receivable 7,793 3,108 Inventory 188,463 177,172 Prepaid expenses 11,005 12,920 Total Current Assets 301,790 204,984 Fixed assets, net 45,353 88,228 ROU Asset - 52,671 Other Asset 89,000 - Security deposit 241,310 241,250 TOTAL ASSETS $ 677,453 $ 587,133 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,722,260 $ 3,187,592 Due to stockholders 385,121 383,753 Related Party Notes payable, net of discounts 31,000 31,000 Notes payables, net of discounts - 35,000 Convertible notes payable, net of discounts 1,317,467 1,268,647 Derivative liabilities 10,090,212 23,798,240 General default reserve 1,463,120 2,278,648 Lease liability - 52,671 Bank loans 249,937 249,937 Merchant cash advances, net of discounts 404,878 409,892 Total Current Liabilities 17,663,994 31,695,379 Lease Liability - SBA and PPP Loans 627,701 620,182 Total Long - Term Liabilities 627,701 620,182 Total Liabilities 18,291,695 32,315,561 Commitments and Contingencies Series B Preferred Stock, 1,000,000 shares designated; $0.00001 par value, $1.00 stated value; 0 shares and 170,400 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Liquidation preference $106,000 - 170,400 Series D-1 Preferred Stock, 500,000 shares designated; $0.00001 par value $2.00 stated value; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Liquidation preference $0 as of June 30, 2021 - - Series D-2 Preferred Stock, 2,500,000 shares designated; $0.00001 par value, $2.00 stated value; 754,410 shares and 912,368 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Liquidation preference $1,896,622 2,093,122 2,607,162 Series D-3 Preferred Stock, 500,000 shares designated; $0.00001 par value $5.00 stated value; 54,840 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Liquidation preference $274,234 274,234 274,234 Stockholders’ Deficit: Preferred stock: 50,000,000 authorized; $0.00001 par value: Series A Preferred Stock, 10,000,000 shares designated; $0.00001 par value; 9,164,775 and 9,198,816 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 92 93 Series C Preferred Stock, 2 shares designated; $0.00001 par value; 2 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 2 1 Series D-5 Preferred Stock, 1,000,000 shares designated; $0.00001 par value, $4.00 stated value; 128,494 shares and 128,494 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 513,976 513,976 Series D-6 Preferred Stock, 1,000,000 shares designated; $0.00001 par value $5.00 stated value; 104,680 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. 523,400 523,400 Common stock: 20,000,000,000 authorized, $0.00001 par value; 11,234,600,759 and 1,980,903,450 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 112,346 11,768 Additional paid-in capital 31,485,456 9,282,228 Minority interest (659,408 ) (634,297 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,702 ) (1,493 ) Accumulated deficit (51,955,760 ) (44,475,900 ) Total Stockholders’ Deficit (19,981,598 ) (34,780,224 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 677,453 $ 587,133





12 Retech Corporation

GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 190,876 $ 68,052 $ 511,603 $ 590,814 Cost of revenue 101,518 33,539 317,227 304,700 Gross Profit 89,358 34,513 194,376 286,114 Operating Expenses General and administrative 365,474 $ 366,783 1,112,822 1,425,356 Professional fees 182,027 94,179 484,198 428,681 Depreciation 10,665 69,256 42,874 264,678 Total Operating Expenses 558,166 530,218 1,639,894 2,118,715 Loss from operations (468,808 ) (495,705 ) (1,445,518 ) (1,832,601 ) Other Expense Other income 224,738 $ 217,052 291,211 416,218 Reserve Expense 172,704 (131,131 ) 330,132 (355,684 ) Interest expense (309,398 ) (98,752 ) (2,090,199 ) (335,339 ) Gain/loss on derivative liability (5,420,896 ) 6,688,600 (4,590,597 ) (2,323,080 ) Net Other Expense (5,332,852 ) 6,675,769 (6,059,453 ) (2,597,885 ) Net Loss $ (5,801,660 ) $ 6,180,064 $ (7,504,971 ) $ (4,430,486 ) Other comprehensive income- foreign currency translation adjustment (169 ) 3 (209 ) 962 Comprehensive Loss $ (5,801,829 ) $ 6,180,067 $ (7,505,180 ) $ (4,429,524 ) Minority Interest $ 14,939 $ 1,027 $ (25,111 ) $ (153,792 ) Net Loss to 12 ReTech Corporation (5,816,768 ) 6,179,040 (7,480,069 ) (4,275,732 ) Net Loss Per Common Share: Basic and Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.00 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic and Diluted 13,694,616,812 146,341,243 6,256,753,729 47,357,790





12 ReTech Corporation

Condensed Consolidated statement of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Loss $ (7,504,971 ) $ (4,430,486 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 42,874 264,678 Increase in notes payable and Series D-2 for defaults - 355,684 Excess fair market value of common shares over liabilities settled - 123,375 Accrual of dividends on preferred stock - 20,661 Change in fair value of derivative liability 4,599,955 - Gain/loss on derivative liability and additional interest expense recorded on issuance 1,642,731 2,323,080 Amortization of debt discount 72,784 Accounts receivable (4,685 ) 3,290 Prepaid Expenses 1,915 108,616 Inventory (11,291 ) (4,405 ) Security deposit - 42,737 Other current assets - 115,136 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 535,745 692,210 Net Cash Provided By (Used in) Operating Activities (624,943 ) (385,424 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment - 400 Software development costs (88,999 ) (175,426 ) Security deposit (60 ) - Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (89,059 ) (175,026 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds (repayments) from stockholders 1,368 (235 ) Proceeds from convertible notes payable and notes payable 637,875 60,000 Proceeds from Preferred Series Stock 189,999 - Repayments of related party notes payable (35,000 ) (15,000 ) Proceeds from PPP and SBA loans 7,519 485,782 Payments on merchant financing (5,014 ) (62,817 ) Proceeds from bank loans - 16,687 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 796,747 484,416 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents - 962 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 82,745 (76,034 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,784 118,860 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 94,529 42,826 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ - $ Cash paid for taxes $ - $ Non-cash transactions: Discounts on convertible notes payable $ 220,889 $ 7,099 Conversions of convertible notes payable, accrued interest and derivatives $ 21,059,173 $ 106,833 Conversion preferred stock into common stock $ 1,184,559 $ 38,799





Angelo Ponzetta, CEO of 12 ReTech Corporation stated, “The Company has restored operations related to the 12 Fashion Group and the 12 Retail Corp store at the Mohegan Sun Resort, and while both operations are not at pre-pandemic levels, we have made good progress in getting there.”

“Our 10-Q report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, also briefly discusses a new effort at creating a social shopping mobile APP. I would like to expand on our efforts here.”

“We are investing in and developing a social shopping mobile APP, which we are planning to beta test during this upcoming holiday season. This APP will be designed to bring consumers to smaller mom-and-pop retailers who are competing with large retailers such as Walmart and Amazon. We anticipate that these small retailers, who have physical as well as ecommerce operations, should receive new customers as a result of joining our network. We believe that they will be willing to pay us a fee when they sell something to their newfound clientele. We believe that smaller retailers don’t typically have the resources to compete with large companies who have the resources to corner a large share of the retail channel. Today, without our APP, smaller retailers might join forces with their larger competitors, only to find their ideas cannibalized by the same channels they use for marketing. Retailers in our network will pay us a fee when they receive a completed sales transaction. They will not have to pay us for "tire-kickers". We will communicate our efforts as milestones are reached, but we are very excited about the potential game-changing nature of this APP.”

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the costs of non-cash financing, non-cash reserve expenses, and any changes in derivative liabilities, the Company’s non-GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was $244,070 versus a non-GAAP net loss of $278,653 in 2020. This represents a decrease of $34,583 or 12.4% in non-GAAP net loss in FY2021 when measured against the prior year’s comparable period results. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash financing, non-cash reserve expenses and derivative liability changes gives readers a more accurate view of the operations of the Company for the three month period ending September 30, 2021.

12 ReTech Corporation Q3 Income Statement Comparison



Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Year over Year % Changes Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Year over Year % Changes GAAP GAAP GAAP non-GAAP non-GAAP GAAP Revenues 190,876 68,052 180.5 % 190,876 68,052 180.5 % Cost of Revenue 101,518 33,539 202.7 % 101,518 33,539 202.7 % Gross Profit 89,358 34,513 158.9 % 89,358 34,513 158.9 % Operating Expenses General & Administrative 365,474 366,783 365,474 366,783 Professional Fees 182,027 94,179 182,027 94,179 Depreciation 10,665 69,256 10,665 69,256 Total Operating Expenses 558,166 530,218 5.3 % 558,166 530,218 5.3 % Loss from Operations (468,808 ) (495,705 ) -5.4 % (468,808 ) (495,705 ) -5.4 % Other Income (Expense) Other Income 224,738 217,052 224,738 217,052 Reserve Expense 172,704 (131,131 ) - - Interest Expense (309,398 ) (98,752 ) - - Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Liability (5,420,896 ) 6,688,600 - - Net Other Income (Expense) (5,332,852 ) 6,675,769 -179.9 % 224,738 217,052 3.5 % Net Income Gain (Loss) (5,801,660 ) 6,180,064 -193.9 % (244,070 ) (278,653 ) -12.4 %





On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the costs of non-cash financing, non-cash reserve expenses and any changes in derivative liabilities, the Company’s non-GAAP net loss in the 9 months of 2021 was $1,154,307 versus a non-GAAP net loss of $1,416,383 in 2020. This represents a improvement of $262,076 or 30.0% in non-GAAP net loss in FY2021 when measured against the prior year’s comparable period results. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash financing, non-cash reserve expenses and derivative liability changes gives readers a more accurate view of the operations of the Company for the nine month period ending September 30, 2021.

12 ReTech Corporation Year To Date Income Statement Comparison

FY21 YTD FY20 YTD Year over Year % Changes FY21 YTD FY20 YTD Year over Year % Changes GAAP GAAP GAAP non-GAAP non-GAAP GAAP Revenues 511,603 590,814 -13.4 % 511,603 590,814 -13.4 % Cost of Revenue 317,227 304,700 4.1 % 317,227 304,700 4.1 % Gross Profit 194,376 286,114 -32.1 % 194,376 286,114 -32.1 % Operating Expenses General & Administrative 1,112,822 1,425,356 1,112,822 1,425,356 Professional Fees 484,198 428,681 484,198 428,681 Depreciation 42,874 264,678 42,874 264,678 Total Operating Expenses 1,639,894 2,118,715 -22.6 % 1,639,894 2,118,715 -22.6 % Loss from Operations (1,445,518 ) (1,832,601 ) -21.1 % (1,445,518 ) (1,832,601 ) -21.1 % Other Income (Expense) Other Income 291,211 416,218 291,211 416,218 Reserve Expense 330,132 (355,684 ) - - Interest Expense (2,090,199 ) (335,339 ) - - Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Liability (4,590,597 ) (2,323,080 ) - - Net Other Income (Expense) (6,059,453 ) (2,597,885 ) 133.2 % 291,211 416,218 -30.0 % Net Income Gain (Loss) (7,504,971 ) (4,430,486 ) 69.4 % (1,154,307 ) (1,416,383 ) -18.5 %





Please note that any references regarding figures or data from the Form 10-Q are limited or summaries for discussion purposes. For accurate and complete figures, data, and disclosures, reference is made to the actual Form 10-Q on file with the SEC and available to be read at www.sec.gov.

Angelo Ponzetta commented, “Key in our going forward strategy is the role of proper financing for the operational growth and the research and development investment. We are not planning on using any more of the common financing mechanisms that plague our peers in the OTC Markets. As a matter of course, we are considering financing opportunities that are much more reasonable than the financing that we have taken in prior years.”

Angelo Ponzetta finished, “The other issue that has hurt us is that our convertible note financings have caused a large amount of dilution in our outstanding stock to our shareholders over the past several years. The good news is that Management believes additional conversions coming to market through this mechanism could disappear in short order if we are successful in procuring other traditional sources of financing.”

About 12 ReTech Corporation:

12 Retech Corporation is a vertically integrated omni channel retailer. 12 ReTech’s technology team truly understands and develops what merchants need in order to thrive in today’s demanding retail environment. We give our retailer clients the abilities and tools that enable them to compete effectively with the large retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and others.

For more information about our Company visit us at www.12ReTech.com.to learn about our software, contact us in the U.S.A at (530) 539 4329 or at solutions@12ReTech.com.

