12 ReTech Corporation Released its Financial Report for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021.

| Source: 12 Retech Corporation 12 Retech Corporation

EDIFICIO APT, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Shows 180.3% Revenue Improvement Over Prior Comparable Period Results and Generates a GAAP Net Loss of $5.8 million.

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 12 ReTech Corporation (OTC: RETC), announced today that it has filed its third quarter Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for the period ended September 30, 2021. These financial results represent the combined operations of the Company and its subsidiaries during the entire three-month and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported gross sales of $190,876 versus $68,052 for the same period in 2020. This represents an increase of $122,824 or 180.3%. It should be noted that most of the Company’s prior year revenues occurred in the pre-pandemic months of January and February of 2020.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company's GAAP Net Loss was $5,332,852 versus a net gain of $6,675,769 for the comparable period in 2020. This represents a decrease of $11,981,724 or 193.9% in the GAAP Net Loss in the third quarter of 2021 when measured against the prior year’s comparable period results.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported gross sales of $511,603 versus $590,814 for the same period in 2020. This represents a decrease of $79,211 or 13.4%. It should be noted that most of the Company’s prior year revenues occurred in the pre-pandemic months of January and February of 2020.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company's GAAP Net Loss was $7,504,971 versus a net loss of $4,430,486 for the comparable period in 2020. This represents a decrease of $11,981,724 or 193.9% in the GAAP Net Loss in the nine months of 2021 when measured against the prior year’s comparable period results.

Our GAAP financial results as published in our 10-Q report for the three-month and nine-month period ending September 30, 2021, are displayed below. Readers are cautioned to review our 10-Q report for the three-month and nine-month period ending September 30, 2021, before making any investment decisions in 12 ReTech.

12 ReTech Corporation
GAAP Consolidated Balance Sheet
(unaudited)

  September 30,  Dec 31, 
  2021  2020 
ASSETS        
Current Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $94,529  $11,784 
Accounts receivable  7,793   3,108 
Inventory  188,463   177,172 
Prepaid expenses  11,005   12,920 
Total Current Assets  301,790   204,984 
         
Fixed assets, net  45,353   88,228 
ROU Asset  -   52,671 
Other Asset  89,000   - 
Security deposit  241,310   241,250 
TOTAL ASSETS $677,453  $587,133 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT        
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $3,722,260  $3,187,592 
Due to stockholders  385,121   383,753 
Related Party Notes payable, net of discounts  31,000   31,000 
Notes payables, net of discounts  -   35,000 
Convertible notes payable, net of discounts  1,317,467   1,268,647 
Derivative liabilities  10,090,212   23,798,240 
General default reserve  1,463,120   2,278,648 
Lease liability  -   52,671 
Bank loans  249,937   249,937 
Merchant cash advances, net of discounts  404,878   409,892 
Total Current Liabilities  17,663,994   31,695,379 
         
Lease Liability  -     
SBA and PPP Loans  627,701   620,182 
Total Long - Term Liabilities  627,701   620,182 
         
Total Liabilities  18,291,695   32,315,561 
         
Commitments and Contingencies        
Series B Preferred Stock, 1,000,000 shares designated; $0.00001 par value, $1.00 stated value; 0 shares and 170,400 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Liquidation preference $106,000  -   170,400 
Series D-1 Preferred Stock, 500,000 shares designated; $0.00001 par value $2.00 stated value; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Liquidation preference $0 as of June 30, 2021  -   - 
Series D-2 Preferred Stock, 2,500,000 shares designated; $0.00001 par value, $2.00 stated value; 754,410 shares and 912,368 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Liquidation preference $1,896,622  2,093,122   2,607,162 
Series D-3 Preferred Stock, 500,000 shares designated; $0.00001 par value $5.00 stated value; 54,840 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Liquidation preference $274,234  274,234   274,234 
         
Stockholders’ Deficit:        
Preferred stock: 50,000,000 authorized; $0.00001 par value:        
Series A Preferred Stock, 10,000,000 shares designated; $0.00001 par value; 9,164,775 and 9,198,816 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020  92   93 
Series C Preferred Stock, 2 shares designated; $0.00001 par value; 2 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020  2   1 
Series D-5 Preferred Stock, 1,000,000 shares designated; $0.00001 par value, $4.00 stated value; 128,494 shares and 128,494 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively  513,976   513,976 
Series D-6 Preferred Stock, 1,000,000 shares designated; $0.00001 par value $5.00 stated value; 104,680 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.  523,400   523,400 
Common stock: 20,000,000,000 authorized, $0.00001 par value; 11,234,600,759 and 1,980,903,450 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively  112,346   11,768 
Additional paid-in capital  31,485,456   9,282,228 
Minority interest  (659,408)  (634,297)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  (1,702)  (1,493)
Accumulated deficit  (51,955,760)  (44,475,900)
Total Stockholders’ Deficit  (19,981,598)  (34,780,224)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $677,453  $587,133 


12 Retech Corporation
GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
             
Revenues $190,876  $68,052  $511,603  $590,814 
Cost of revenue  101,518   33,539   317,227   304,700 
Gross Profit  89,358   34,513   194,376   286,114 
                 
Operating Expenses                
General and administrative  365,474  $366,783   1,112,822   1,425,356 
Professional fees  182,027   94,179   484,198   428,681 
Depreciation  10,665   69,256   42,874   264,678 
Total Operating Expenses  558,166   530,218   1,639,894   2,118,715 
                 
Loss from operations  (468,808)  (495,705)  (1,445,518)  (1,832,601)
                 
Other Expense                
Other income  224,738  $217,052   291,211   416,218 
Reserve Expense  172,704   (131,131)  330,132   (355,684)
Interest expense  (309,398)  (98,752)  (2,090,199)  (335,339)
Gain/loss on derivative liability  (5,420,896)  6,688,600   (4,590,597)  (2,323,080)
Net Other Expense  (5,332,852)  6,675,769   (6,059,453)  (2,597,885)
                 
Net Loss $(5,801,660) $6,180,064  $(7,504,971) $(4,430,486)
                 
Other comprehensive income- foreign currency translation adjustment  (169)  3   (209)  962 
                 
Comprehensive Loss $(5,801,829) $6,180,067  $(7,505,180) $(4,429,524)
                 
Minority Interest $14,939  $1,027  $(25,111) $(153,792)
                 
Net Loss to 12 ReTech Corporation  (5,816,768)  6,179,040   (7,480,069)  (4,275,732)
                 
Net Loss Per Common Share: Basic and Diluted $(0.00) $0.04  $(0.00) $(0.09)
                 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic and Diluted  13,694,616,812   146,341,243   6,256,753,729   47,357,790 


12 ReTech Corporation
Condensed Consolidated statement of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 
  2021  2020 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net Loss $(7,504,971) $(4,430,486)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  42,874   264,678 
Increase in notes payable and Series D-2 for defaults  -   355,684 
Excess fair market value of common shares over liabilities settled  -   123,375 
Accrual of dividends on preferred stock  -   20,661 
Change in fair value of derivative liability  4,599,955   - 
Gain/loss on derivative liability and additional interest expense recorded on issuance  1,642,731   2,323,080 
Amortization of debt discount  72,784     
Accounts receivable  (4,685)  3,290 
Prepaid Expenses  1,915   108,616 
Inventory  (11,291)  (4,405)
Security deposit  -   42,737 
Other current assets  -   115,136 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  535,745   692,210 
Net Cash Provided By (Used in) Operating Activities  (624,943)  (385,424)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
         
Purchase of property and equipment  -   400 
Software development costs  (88,999)  (175,426)
Security deposit  (60)  - 
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities  (89,059)  (175,026)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Proceeds (repayments) from stockholders  1,368   (235)
Proceeds from convertible notes payable and notes payable  637,875   60,000 
Proceeds from Preferred Series Stock  189,999   - 
Repayments of related party notes payable  (35,000)  (15,000)
Proceeds from PPP and SBA loans  7,519   485,782 
Payments on merchant financing  (5,014)  (62,817)
Proceeds from bank loans  -   16,687 
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities  796,747   484,416 
         
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents  -   962 
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  82,745   (76,034)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  11,784   118,860 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $94,529   42,826 
         
Supplemental cash flow information        
Cash paid for interest $-  $  
Cash paid for taxes $-  $  
         
Non-cash transactions:        
Discounts on convertible notes payable $220,889  $7,099 
Conversions of convertible notes payable, accrued interest and derivatives $21,059,173  $106,833 
Conversion preferred stock into common stock $1,184,559  $38,799 


Angelo Ponzetta, CEO of 12 ReTech Corporation stated, “The Company has restored operations related to the 12 Fashion Group and the 12 Retail Corp store at the Mohegan Sun Resort, and while both operations are not at pre-pandemic levels, we have made good progress in getting there.”

“Our 10-Q report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, also briefly discusses a new effort at creating a social shopping mobile APP. I would like to expand on our efforts here.”

“We are investing in and developing a social shopping mobile APP, which we are planning to beta test during this upcoming holiday season. This APP will be designed to bring consumers to smaller mom-and-pop retailers who are competing with large retailers such as Walmart and Amazon. We anticipate that these small retailers, who have physical as well as ecommerce operations, should receive new customers as a result of joining our network. We believe that they will be willing to pay us a fee when they sell something to their newfound clientele. We believe that smaller retailers don’t typically have the resources to compete with large companies who have the resources to corner a large share of the retail channel. Today, without our APP, smaller retailers might join forces with their larger competitors, only to find their ideas cannibalized by the same channels they use for marketing. Retailers in our network will pay us a fee when they receive a completed sales transaction. They will not have to pay us for "tire-kickers". We will communicate our efforts as milestones are reached, but we are very excited about the potential game-changing nature of this APP.”

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the costs of non-cash financing, non-cash reserve expenses, and any changes in derivative liabilities, the Company’s non-GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was $244,070 versus a non-GAAP net loss of $278,653 in 2020. This represents a decrease of $34,583 or 12.4% in non-GAAP net loss in FY2021 when measured against the prior year’s comparable period results. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash financing, non-cash reserve expenses and derivative liability changes gives readers a more accurate view of the operations of the Company for the three month period ending September 30, 2021.

12 ReTech Corporation Q3 Income Statement Comparison 
 

  Q3 2021  Q3 2020  Year over Year % Changes  Q3 2021  Q3 2020  Year over Year % Changes 
  GAAP  GAAP  GAAP  non-GAAP  non-GAAP  GAAP 
                   
Revenues  190,876   68,052   180.5%  190,876   68,052   180.5%
Cost of Revenue  101,518   33,539   202.7%  101,518   33,539   202.7%
Gross Profit  89,358   34,513   158.9%  89,358   34,513   158.9%
                         
Operating Expenses                        
General & Administrative  365,474   366,783       365,474   366,783     
Professional Fees  182,027   94,179       182,027   94,179     
Depreciation  10,665   69,256       10,665   69,256     
Total Operating Expenses  558,166   530,218   5.3%  558,166   530,218   5.3%
                         
Loss from Operations  (468,808)  (495,705)  -5.4%  (468,808)  (495,705)  -5.4%
                         
Other Income (Expense)                        
Other Income  224,738   217,052       224,738   217,052     
Reserve Expense  172,704   (131,131)      -   -     
Interest Expense  (309,398)  (98,752)      -   -     
Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Liability  (5,420,896)  6,688,600       -   -     
Net Other Income (Expense)  (5,332,852)  6,675,769   -179.9%  224,738   217,052   3.5%
                         
Net Income Gain (Loss)  (5,801,660)  6,180,064   -193.9%  (244,070)  (278,653)  -12.4%


On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the costs of non-cash financing, non-cash reserve expenses and any changes in derivative liabilities, the Company’s non-GAAP net loss in the 9 months of 2021 was $1,154,307 versus a non-GAAP net loss of $1,416,383 in 2020. This represents a improvement of $262,076 or 30.0% in non-GAAP net loss in FY2021 when measured against the prior year’s comparable period results. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash financing, non-cash reserve expenses and derivative liability changes gives readers a more accurate view of the operations of the Company for the nine month period ending September 30, 2021.

12 ReTech Corporation Year To Date Income Statement Comparison

  FY21 YTD  FY20 YTD  Year over Year % Changes  FY21 YTD  FY20 YTD  Year over Year % Changes 
  GAAP  GAAP  GAAP  non-GAAP  non-GAAP  GAAP 
                   
Revenues  511,603   590,814   -13.4%  511,603   590,814   -13.4%
Cost of Revenue  317,227   304,700   4.1%  317,227   304,700   4.1%
Gross Profit  194,376   286,114   -32.1%  194,376   286,114   -32.1%
                         
Operating Expenses                        
General & Administrative  1,112,822   1,425,356       1,112,822   1,425,356     
Professional Fees  484,198   428,681       484,198   428,681     
Depreciation  42,874   264,678       42,874   264,678     
Total Operating Expenses  1,639,894   2,118,715   -22.6%  1,639,894   2,118,715   -22.6%
                         
Loss from Operations  (1,445,518)  (1,832,601)  -21.1%  (1,445,518)  (1,832,601)  -21.1%
                         
Other Income (Expense)                        
Other Income  291,211   416,218       291,211   416,218     
Reserve Expense  330,132   (355,684)      -   -     
Interest Expense  (2,090,199)  (335,339)      -   -     
Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Liability  (4,590,597)  (2,323,080)      -   -     
Net Other Income (Expense)  (6,059,453)  (2,597,885)  133.2%  291,211   416,218   -30.0%
                         
Net Income Gain (Loss)  (7,504,971)  (4,430,486)  69.4%  (1,154,307)  (1,416,383)  -18.5%


Please note that any references regarding figures or data from the Form 10-Q are limited or summaries for discussion purposes. For accurate and complete figures, data, and disclosures, reference is made to the actual Form 10-Q on file with the SEC and available to be read at www.sec.gov.

Angelo Ponzetta commented, “Key in our going forward strategy is the role of proper financing for the operational growth and the research and development investment. We are not planning on using any more of the common financing mechanisms that plague our peers in the OTC Markets. As a matter of course, we are considering financing opportunities that are much more reasonable than the financing that we have taken in prior years.”

Angelo Ponzetta finished, “The other issue that has hurt us is that our convertible note financings have caused a large amount of dilution in our outstanding stock to our shareholders over the past several years. The good news is that Management believes additional conversions coming to market through this mechanism could disappear in short order if we are successful in procuring other traditional sources of financing.”

About 12 ReTech Corporation:

12 Retech Corporation is a vertically integrated omni channel retailer. 12 ReTech’s technology team truly understands and develops what merchants need in order to thrive in today’s demanding retail environment. We give our retailer clients the abilities and tools that enable them to compete effectively with the large retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and others.

For more information about our Company visit us at www.12ReTech.com.to learn about our software, contact us in the U.S.A at (530) 539 4329 or at solutions@12ReTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the ability of the Company to successfully implement its turnaround strategy, changes in costs of raw materials, labor, and employee benefits, as well as general market conditions, competition and pricing

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Mark Gilbert
Magellan FIN, LLC
mgilbert@magellanfin.com
317-361-2392 (USA)

Corporate Headquarters
investors@12ReTech.com


Tags

12 ReTech Financial Report September 30 2021 GAAP Net Loss OTC: RETC 12 Fashion Group 12 Retail Corp shopping mobile APP