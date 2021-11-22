Global Technologies, Ltd and Tersus Power Travel Together on “The Hydrogen Highway”

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Technologies, Ltd (OTC Pink: GTLL) (the “Company”), a holding corporation, which, through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in the online sales of CBD and hemp-related products, the acquisition of intellectual property in the safety and security space, and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide immediate access to live shopping, e-commerce, distribution and logistics, is pleased to provide the following update on Tersus Power’s hydrogen production and dispensing station.



As Tersus Power Inc. looks to roll out its first of its kind 1250Kg per day Hydrogen Production & Dispensing Station, what makes it stand above all the other hydrogen generation technologies?

1) Tersus is lowering the barrier to entry into the market by reducing the initial capital investment required to deploy a hydrogen fueling station.



2) Tersus is reducing the operational cost through intelligent engineering and design by reducing the total maintenance and feedstock requirements while greatly extending the operational life span of its modular system to over 15 years.



3) Ability to produce and dispense hydrogen onsite at a significantly lower price than any known competitor currently in the market today.

4) Onsite translates to eliminating the need and associated high expense of transporting hydrogen from offsite “refineries.”

5) Utilizes “active storage” using two redundant reformation/compression systems in each Hydrogen Production & Dispensing Station.

The Tersus Hydrogen Production Station looks to be a solution to the California Clean Transportation Program. Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are critical to the state’s goal of getting 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on California roads by 2025. They are also a vital part of the state’s work to achieve its climate change goals, improve air quality, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The California Energy Commission is supporting the adoption of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric cars by expanding California’s network of hydrogen refueling stations throughout the state. Hydrogen fuel cell electric cars have many advantages over vehicles powered by fossil fuels, including, refuel in less than five minutes at retail stations, produce water vapor, with zero tailpipe emissions and Hydrogen fuel can be sustainably produced, (such is the case with Tersus Power solution). To learn more about California Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles and Hydrogen Fuel go to: https://cafcp.org/.

Michael Rosen, CEO and President of Tersus Power, stated, “Billions of dollars of hydrogen trucks and cars are expected on the market in the next 24 -36 months from incumbents (Toyota, Daimler/Volvo, Hyundai, Hyzon) and upstart Nikola. The Hydrogen market is expected to be a $130 billion dollar market in the USA by 2030 and create 700,000+ jobs. Lack of hydrogen fueling stations in the USA (under 70 consumer stations now) is a huge infrastructure opportunity with 1,000s needed in the next 3-5years. Tersus Power is positioned to expand the number of hydrogen fueling stations and fill the gap of demand.”

About Global Technologies, Ltd:



Global Technologies, Ltd, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a holding corporation, which, through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in the online sales of CBD and hemp-related products, the acquisition of intellectual property in the safety and security space, and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide immediate access to live shopping, e-commerce, product placement in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and logistics. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.globaltechnologiesltd.info.

About Tersus Power, Inc.:



Tersus Power Inc. was founded in 2020 as a contract manufacturer that will build and deliver Modular Hydrogen Fueling stations across the U.S and Canada. Tersus Power is located in Nevada and in the process of commissioning a facility to manufacture the initial prototypes and then ramp-up to manufacture 10 modular fueling stations per month. The facility will be located in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, metroplex.

Tersus Power bases its Gen3 Modular Hydrogen Fueling Station on the PowerTap PT50, which was originally developed and manufactured by Nuvera in cooperation with the Department of Energy. Tersus Power’s next generation Modular Hydrogen Fueling Station will utilize the patented solutions developed by Nuvera and the Department of Energy and will generate up to 1,250 kilograms of pure hydrogen daily. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.tersuspower.com.

Forward - Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

