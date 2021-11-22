ZICIX Announces Plan to Join The Amazon For Life Project

Carson City, NV, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ramiro Jordan, President of Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX), will be overseeing the latest project for the Zicix Group/Peace Engineering partnership. By signing a Joint Venture Agreement with EMVISUR SRL, Zicix has pledged their services to the Amazon For Life (AFL) project.

EMVISUR SRL, represented by Javier Calvo Kirigin, has gathered a team of experts in Large-Scale Forestry and Agriculture, Indigenous Community liaisons, Sustainability Consultants, and high-level Executives. For the AFL project, they plan to implement Integrated Land Management and Integrated Value Chains as the best way to revert deforestation by creating economies of scale that will improve the livelihoods of the Indigenous peoples and farmers.

Zicix plans to aid the AFL Team in their mission to create an ecosystem of sustainable land management businesses in the Amazon which will help mitigate the impact of climate change and deforestation. The AFL project includes planting trees, restoring forests, and maximizing the productivity of existing forests. By partnering with local farmers and the Indigenous communities, the AFL project will create social and educational opportunities that result in multigenerational prosperity.

With a Landbank of over 2.4 mm Acres, including 14,826 Acres of Private Land, the initial planting process will focus on a new superfood native to Bolivia known as the Baru Nut. In scientific trials, it has been identified as a nutritious nut high in fat, protein, fiber, magnesium, iron, and zinc. The AFL project has secured a long-term contract with a company in the United States to supply them with Baru Nuts for the next two years. All plantations will be certified by a leading Carbon Credit organization to ensure all international guidelines are followed to protect the Amazon and surrounding communities.

About Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX): Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries.

