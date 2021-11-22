Lift&Co. Expo Welcomes 10K+: Canada’s No. 1 Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference is Back & Better Than Ever!

Toronto, ON, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exciting! Engaging! Enlightening! Lift&Co. Expo returned to Toronto last week, with exclamations aplenty. After an anticipation-building hiatus, Canada’s no. 1 cannabis and psychedelics conference and trade show treated thousands to surprises and a-ha moments, levelling-up its signature experience with many forward-thinking new features.

Kicking off Day 1 on November 18, the event’s fan-favourite full-day conference did not disappoint. The 2021 Lift Cannabis Business Conference gathered Canada’s top business leaders, innovators, and policymakers for a veritable master class in the cannabis industry. Day 2 on November 19 brought the debut of the Lift Psychedelics Business Summit, an in-depth exploration of dynamic new psychedelics intel and advances. The Lift&Co. Expo Industry & Consumer Days trade show, November 19 – 21, rounded out the schedule, including hundreds of up-and-coming exhibitors and dozens of special presentations.

Lift&Co. Expo 2021 Highlights included:

The Buzz is Back

Over 10,000 people attended Lift&Co. Expo 2021!

Toronto’s must-go show reinforced its reputation as the premiere place to connect with innovators, trailblazers, movers, and shakers in the cannabis and psychedelics communities.

Nowhere else provides Lift-level educational content, and this year was no exception. Plus, entertainment, demos, and more, on the new Well & Good expo stage raised the bar, as the Cannabis Job Fair attracted new industry talent.

The Lift Psychedelics Business Summit is now Canada’s busiest intersection for psychedelics business, science, and healthcare. This is where the rubber met the road for Canada’s top CEOs, investors, researchers, regulators, and the growing therapeutics community.

Every day had outstanding speaker panels chockful of Canada’s smartest, most experienced, and most innovative talent in the cannabis and psychedelics sectors, including Alison Gordon, Bruce Linton, Dr. Mark Ware, Brianne Tolp, Niel Marotta, Ross Lipson, Irie Selkirk, Todd Shapiro, Trina Fraser, Dr. Evan Lewis, and so many more.

Colourful backdrops, irresistible photo ops, and additional activations throughout the show inspired attendees to pose, post, and promote their love for Lift&Co. Expo.

Saturday night’s celebration of the industry, presented by Hawthorne™ at Toronto’s iconic El Mocambo, treated “Golden Ticket” holders to a night they won’t soon forget!

From after-party “Golden Ticket” winners and a joint rolling competition to performances by Birds of Bellwood, Skins N’ Strings, and Corporate Vibrations, there was always excitement to be found.

“This year’s Lift&Co. Expo exceeded our expectations across the board,” says Shawn Pierce, President of MCI Events. “As I walked the expo floor, talking with so many business owners and guests, I was inspired by the sense of camaraderie and positivity within the Lift&Co. community. It was a privilege to bring this beloved event back, and better than ever before. With thanks to the city of Toronto and the hard-working team members who made this show possible, we look forward to seeing you all again next year.”

Save The Date!

Lift&Co. Expo

Toronto, Ontario

May 12-15, 2022

