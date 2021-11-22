Nokia upgrades Guadalajara 5G Lab to test new use cases

The Nokia 5G lab will test 5G products and support growing sales and supply chain operations in the region

The lab is located to support both Latin America and North America

Mexico is a signatory of the U.S. - Mexico - Canada Agreement (USMCA), a free trade agreement that eases the flow of goods and services between the three countries





November 22, 2021

Guadalajara, Mexico – Nokia today announced that it has upgraded its 5G testing lab located in Guadalajara, Mexico to support testing across new uses cases. The facility will enable the testing of new 5G products, as well as support growing sales and supply chain operations in the region.

Nokia’s Guadalajara Lab began operations in 2017 and develops and executes a wide range of tests for Nokia hardware solutions, such as radio frequency testing for 3G, 4G and 5G networks. It also includes additional testing for product change notification, chamber thermal testing, mechanical analysis, mechanical first article inspection, mechanical testing, digital data analysis and power supply analysis and realistic performance monitoring. Having received significant investment over the past five years, the lab works closely with Nokia’s design facilities in Dallas, Texas and Naperville, Illinois, USA.

Raúl Romero, Head of Nokia LAT North Region and Country Senior Officer for Mexico, said: “Following excellent results in its four years of operation, we chose to increase our investment in Guadalajara. The lab is located at a unique geographical position to provide services to both Latin America and North America. Additionally, our 5G deployments coming soon in Mexico and Latin America region will be fully supported by our own regional operations and supported as well by the free trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada (USMCA).”

Pedro Rayas, Portfolio Maintenance and Supply Chain Manager for Mexico at Nokia, said: “Our lab executes performance tests that assure that our products meet a wide range of national and international standards. Those operations require highly trained professionals and Guadalajara’s position as Mexico’s Silicon Valley assures that we will have access to the specialized technology and telecom professionals required to staff the lab. We are very happy to increase our investment in Mexico, to show our commitment to our customers, provide excellent job opportunities and training for our team, while expanding the nation’s 5G influence.”

Nokia has a substantial and increasing investment and footprint in Latin America with more than 3,700 employees working in 14 countries.

