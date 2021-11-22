IWCO Direct Chooses HP PageWide Web Presses to Accelerate Direct Marketing

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) and IWCO Direct, a leader in US direct mail and other data-driven performance marketing solutions, today announced a strategic agreement for the supply of a fleet of HP PageWide Web Presses to drive the market for data-driven marketing communications solutions.

The multi-million-dollar investment by IWCO Direct in seven high-volume HP PageWide Web Presses is the cornerstone of a $50 million investment being made by the company to continue to grow their performance marketing business using primarily HP digital printing by 2023. The presses deliver next-level inkjet color quality and speed for a wide range of direct mail applications across a broad range of substrates such as letters, postcards, catalogs, and folded mailers.

“The HP technology upgrades our data-driven performance marketing services to maximize the return on marketing investment (ROMI) for our clients, which is critical in today’s climate. Our clients value the effectiveness of direct mail, but want to produce it faster and integrate it with companion channels, so they can reach their recipients more quickly with personalized, relevant messages,” said John Ashe, CEO of IWCO Direct.

IWCO Direct, headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, has been adapting its direct marketing business amid the pandemic in response to a shift to targeted marketing based on online ecommerce intelligence. The presses, including the 42-inch HP PageWide T490 HD and 22-inch T250 HD models, are being installed over the next year in the company’s facilities in Chanhassen, Minnesota and Hamburg, Pennsylvania.

High-Definition Nozzle Architecture (HDNA) for HP inkjet printing delivers high quality without compromising on productivity. This, combined with HP’s industry-leading ink formulations, will help IWCO Direct produce a wide, more vivid color gamut for their customers and, with the color Quick Vision system, they can monitor print quality in real-time to improve turnaround times and decrease field errors.

“HP web presses will enable us to deliver smarter products for our customers in offset color quality at a faster speed, while offering more flexibility in scheduling and mail piece design,” added Ashe.

As part of the digital transition, IWCO Direct will be offering clients a digital platform that delivers a level of quality, speed, flexibility, and relevance that will set their campaigns apart in the market.

“This bold investment highlights the momentum we are seeing for digitally printed direct mail that can be personalized with powerful data capabilities. We are seeing that 1:1 tactile experience delivers significantly higher response rates compared with digital advertising,” said Carles Farre, vice president and general manager, HP PageWide Industrial. “We at HP PageWide are proud to be IWCO Direct’s provider of choice to take their print business into the future.”

HP is leading the analog-to-digital revolution in page volume with HP PageWide customers, printing 8 billion pages a month for a total of more 650 billion pages worldwide since the launch of the platform.

About IWCO Direct

As a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, IWCO Direct’s Power your Marketing™ approach drives response across all marketing channels to create new and more loyal customers. The company’s full range of services includes strategy, creative, and execution for omnichannel marketing campaigns, along with one of the industry’s most sophisticated postal logistics strategies for direct mail. Through Mail-Gard®, IWCO Direct offers business continuity and disaster recovery services to protect against unexpected business interruptions, along with providing print and mail outsourcing services. The company is ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certified through BSI, reflecting its commitment to data security. Stay current on direct marketing trends, industry news, postal regulations, and more by subscribing to IWCO Direct’s SpeakingDIRECT blog and following the company on LinkedIn.

IWCO Direct is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Connect, Inc., a publicly traded diversified holding company (Nasdaq Global Select Market symbol “STCN”); Steel Connect, Inc. has two wholly owned subsidiaries, IWCO Direct and ModusLink Corporation. For more information, please visit About Steel Connect, Inc.



About HP Inc.

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

