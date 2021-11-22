Capital Power to highlight decarbonization focus at virtual Investor Day

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will host its 13th annual Investor Day event virtually on December 2, 2021. Members of the executive leadership team will present on various topics including execution of the company’s strategy, maximizing asset value in operations, growth opportunities and market outlook, environmental, social, governance (ESG) initiatives, and 2022 corporate and financial targets.



The morning event is scheduled to start at 9:30 am EST. A live and archived video webcast of the event will be available from Capital Power’s website at: capitalpower.com

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns over 6,400 MW of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 560 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

