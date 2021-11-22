Incident IQ Announces Appointment of Vice President of Sales

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the service management platform built for K-12, announced today that Scott Braynard has joined the company's leadership team as Vice President of Sales.

Prior to joining Incident IQ, Mr. Braynard worked in senior sales leadership roles at Help Lightning, SchoolStatus, and Bomgar (now BeyondTrust). At Help Lightning, Mr. Braynard served as Chief Sales Officer, where he successfully scaled the sales team for rapid expansion in the remote assistance market.

Previously, Mr. Braynard served as a Vice President of Sales and Marketing at SchoolStatus, where he defined and implemented scalable processes to double revenue. As VP of Sales, for the Americas at Bomgar, he contributed to greater than 200% sales growth, while scaling his direct team from six to more than 40 people.

"We are very excited for Scott to join us at such a critical point in our journey," said Incident IQ Chief Operating Officer, R.T. Collins. "His proven experience with K-12 education and rapid growth makes him a perfect fit for the Incident IQ team," Collins said.

Scott Braynard holds a B.A. from the University of Iowa.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is a service management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. The Incident IQ platform was introduced in 2017 and, since that time, it has been rapidly adopted by K-12 school districts across the U.S. Today, millions of students and teachers in districts across 48 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

Press Contact:

Matt Owensby

mowensby@incidentiq.com

1-877-747-3073 ext. 255

Related Images











Image 1: Scott Braynard









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment