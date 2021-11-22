AirSprint Releases White Paper on Selecting the Optimal Business Aircraft and How Business Aviation Helps the Corporate Bottom Line

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSprint Inc., the Canadian authority in Fractional Jet Ownership, has published a new white paper examining the key drivers supporting business aviation and important questions to consider before selecting a company aircraft. 'Selecting the Optimal Business Aircraft: Helpful advice for choosing the corporate aircraft that will maximize efficiency, profits and productivity', looks at the role business aircraft play in an increasingly globalized world, why private aviation makes financial sense for many companies, and how the industry is making great strides in advancing sustainable operations.

Geographically, Canada is a big country. Business aircraft enable organizations to transport staff, customers and supplies quickly and efficiently. In addition, private jets can access many more destinations than the airlines. They allow for a customized travel schedule with far fewer touchpoints and less exposure to COVID-19 and other viruses. For companies looking to transport employees safely and efficiently, business aviation is the way to go.

"Business aviation is simply a tool that does work for an organization," said Anthony Norejko, President & CEO of the Canadian Business Aviation Association. "There is a duty of care obligation there with how your folks travel and ensuring that what they undertake on the organization's behalf is done as safely and securely as possible."

As for security, business aviation offers company personnel a private 'flying office' where sensitive information can be discussed freely. Additionally, most modern business aircraft feature connectivity capabilities that are on par with ground-based communications systems - meaning that flight time is not lost time when it comes to productivity.

In fact, a 2017 study by Nexa Advisors found that business aviation is a proven competitive advantage for North America's biggest corporations. Among the companies listed on the S&P 500 and the TSX 60, those who use business aviation clearly demonstrated increased enterprise value, both in share amount and share appreciation.

"There is a return on investment with business aircraft, and for many companies, it's not hard to justify," said James Elian, President & CEO of AirSprint. "Looking at historical financial performance, you find that users of business aircraft have a higher total shareholder return, higher market cap growth, higher revenue and return, and higher profitability."

Deciding which type of aircraft will best serve an organization is a big decision. Once the purchaser has a clear understanding of their typical flight profile, the costs involved in aircraft ownership and their budget, as well as human and environmental factors, it's time to make the right choice. At AirSprint, private aviation experts are readily available to assist companies along the path to jet ownership - reach out today.

About AirSprint

AirSprint Private Aviation is a privately held company with offices in Toronto, Montréal and Calgary. AirSprint maintains the largest fractional fleet of private aircraft in Canada, a jet collection of Embraer Praetor 500s, Embraer Legacy 450s, Cessna Citations CJ3+ and Cessna Citations CJ2+. AirSprint proudly flies Canadians from coast-to-coast including service from Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal and the Maritimes. AirSprint provides discerning Canadians with a better choice for optimizing their time by enhancing the private jet ownership experience with industry leading safety standards, exceptional turn-key service and increased flexibility; everything personalized for the Owners' individual travel needs. All at a fraction of the cost. AirSprint.com

Contact

Scott Wenz

Vice President, Sales & Marketing

AirSprint Inc.

Ph. 403.669.7530

sdw@airsprint.com

Related Images











Image 1: Over The Rockies | AirSprint Embraer Praetor 500





AirSprint Embraer Praetor 500 departing Springbank, Alberta (CYBW) - photo credit: Alex Praglowski.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment