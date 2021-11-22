Baxter of California Reveals Holiday Season Deals on Premium Grooming Must-Haves

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baxter of California, one of the original pioneers of grooming since 1965, releases its 2021 Holiday Shop—which includes several deals giving consumers a chance to shop Baxter of California's premium portfolio of products exclusively this holiday season.

Fans of Baxter of California will be able to shop a round-up of favorites, such as cult-favorites duo Clay Pomade and Aluminum-Free Deodorant, among other expertly-curated gifts and bundles for a limited time only.

"This year, we're getting back to our roots and offering tried-and-true favorites," says Nathan Cook, Brand Manager at Baxter of California. "We're looking at an exciting 2022 ahead for Baxter of California, but for now, are taking this time to give our consumers what they know and love with limited offers they can gift to their loves ones, or themselves."

Head to BaxterofCalifornia.com for the below grooming bundles and offers on sale as part of the 2021 Holiday Shop:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals:

Black Friday: 30% off sitewide - November 26 th - 28 th (some exclusions may apply)

30% off sitewide - November 26 - 28 (some exclusions may apply) Cyber Monday: 35% off sitewide (some exclusions may apply)

Baxter of California 2021 Holiday Shop:

Baxter of California's Holiday Shop includes limited bundles and gift sets available for

20-30% off, with a select few at 40%, from now until January 5th, 2022.

Cult Favorites Duo:

Clay Pomade + Aluminum-Free Deodorant

Was $46 — Now $37 USD

Body Bar Duo:

Exfoliating Body Bar + Vitamin Cleansing Bar

Was $39 — Now $32 USD

Scent Duo:

Pacific Cannabis EDP + Aluminum-Free Deodorant

Was $119 — Now $99 USD

Exfoliating Duo:

Exfoliating Body Bar + Facial Scrub

Was $42 — Now $34 USD

Scent & Style Duo—$40% off:

Clay Pomade + Exfoliating Body Bar

Was $44 — Now $26 USD

Back to Basics Duo—$40% off:

Aluminum-Free Deodorant + Daily Face Wash

Was $43 — Now $25 USD

Skin Treats Duo—$40% off:

Skin Concentrate BHA + Facial Scrub

Was $58 — Now $36 USD

Head to BaxterofCalifornia.com now for the ultimate holiday gifts curated by Baxter of California.

###

ABOUT BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA:

Since 1965, Baxter of California has been a pioneer in understanding and meeting personal care needs. Our curated range of hair, skin, shave and body essentials and lifestyle products are all tried and tested by master barbers at our award-winning Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in Los Angeles. Our products are designed for quality and versatility to provide consumers with everything they need to confidently be who they are.

BaxterofCalifornia.com @BaxterofCa #LifeLivedTrue

EDITORIAL/MEDIA INQUIRIES: For all media inquiries, including sample requests, please contact Max Kennedy at boc@agencyguacamole.com.

Related Images











Image 1





Baxter of California Holiday Shop









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment