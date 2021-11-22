VerseOne Distribution Unveils New Brand Identity

DELAWARE CITY, Del., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerseOne Distribution, a digital music distribution provider, has launched a new corporate brand identity to elevate the company's corporate identity in line with embracing a much more artsy and vibrant color scheme with color selections that appeal to a youthful and playful mind.

"We have grown our business severalfold over the last few years. Our brand relaunch represents the natural evolution of that transformation and a reaffirmation to improve our service delivery to our artists, clients, and partners" said Ashley Cao, co-founder, and Chief Marketing Officer. Today, VerseOne Distribution provides an average music delivery time of 48 hours and less than 24 hours in special cases, a combination of over 280 digital streaming and downloads stores alongside additional artist services to support artists and help artists have a successful music career.

Detailed information about our brand style guide can be found here and if you have projects or if you are a media reporter who requires our new updated logo or other media assets, they can all be found here.

Attachment