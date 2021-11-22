Clearmind Medicine to Pursue Dual Listing on Nasdaq

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND, FSE: CWY0, OTC Pink: CMNDF), (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, today announced that its board of directors has decided to pursue a dual listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Clearmind intends to file a registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the coming months. The Company’s common shares will continue to be traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange.

The board’s decision was made following a growing interest by U.S.-based investors, wishing to have easier accessibility to the Company’s stock.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of four patent families. The first, "Binge Behavior Regulators", has been granted in the U.S., Europe, China and India, with pending divisional applications in Europe and the U.S. The second, “Alcohol Beverage Substitute”, has been approved for a European patent, with pending applications in the U.S., China and India. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND", the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWYO” and on the OTC Pink under the symbol "CMNDF".

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations,

Email: invest@clearmindmedicine.com

Telephone: (778) 400-5347

General Inquiries,

Info@Clearmindmedicine.com

www.Clearmindmedicine.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include pursuing a dual listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, filing a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, that the Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and that the Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investing into early-stage companies inherently carries a high degree of risk, and investment into securities of the Company shall be considered highly speculative.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the securities in any state or province in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with applicable registration requirements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.