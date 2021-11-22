Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro Inc. The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year awards celebrates the success of more than two dozen emerging and established-channel focused vendor organizations across several categories including technology, markets, and communities. The awards were presented virtually in October 2021 at Ingram Micro’s 2022 Marketing Experience Event.

“As much of the workforce becomes increasingly distributed, it’s more important than ever to engage and collaborate with our partners to help our joint customers secure their expanding attack surface,” said Mark Thurmond, chief operating officer, Tenable. “This award reflects the successful working relationships we have with our partners and we’re honored to have been chosen as Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro. We look forward to our continued strategic alliance.”

As a channel-driven organization, Tenable’s commitment to and investment in partners is integral to addressing the evolving threat landscape and delivering on its holistic security mission. The Tenable™ Assure partner program makes it easier for channel partners to build and deliver innovative solutions to help customers see everything, predict what matters and act to reduce risk.

“Ingram Micro is proud to work with Tenable and enable our mutual channel partners with technology, services and resources needed to differentiate their business and bring more value to their customers,” says Ingram Micro’s Executive Director of Marketing and host of the 2022 Marketing Experience Event Dennis Crupi. “Congratulations to Tenable and all of our 2021 Experience Vendor Award Winners.”

Pulling from the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of vendor brands, the Ingram Micro team selected 30 Vendor of the Year recipients as part of the 2022 Marketing Experience. Earning this title, Tenable is commended by Ingram Micro for its unwavering commitment to the channel and excellence at all levels of engagement, enablement and execution.

To watch the Ingram Micro 2022 Marketing Experience and Vendor of the Year awards, visit https://cvent.me/5xEz8k .

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com .