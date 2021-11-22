Varonis Executives and Investor Relations Leadership Named to Institutional Investor’s 2022 All-America Executive Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its executive and investor relations leadership were named to Institutional Investor’s 2022 All-America Executive Team. Varonis received a total of eight top three rankings from Institutional Investor, the industry’s most trusted source for research, and from top analysts and portfolio managers.



Varonis’ leadership ranked in the following eight categories within the midcap software sector:

“Best CFO” category: Ranked 1 st - CFO and COO Guy Melamed

- CFO and COO Guy Melamed “Best CEO” category: Ranked 2 nd - CEO, President, and Co-Founder Yaki Faitelson

- CEO, President, and Co-Founder Yaki Faitelson “Best IR Professional” category: Ranked 2 nd - VP of Investor Relations James Arestia

- VP of Investor Relations James Arestia “Best IR Program” category: Ranked 2 nd - Varonis Investor Relations Team

- Varonis Investor Relations Team “Best IR Team” category: Ranked 2 nd - Varonis Investor Relations Team

- Varonis Investor Relations Team “Crisis Management-COVID-19” category: Ranked 2 nd - Varonis Investor Relations Team

- Varonis Investor Relations Team “Investor/Analyst Event” category: Ranked 2 nd - Varonis Investor Relations Team

- Varonis Investor Relations Team “Best ESG” category: Ranked 3rd - Varonis Leadership

"We are honored and proud to be named to Institutional Investor's 2022 All-America Executive Team and want to thank both investors and the sell-side analyst community for this recognition," says Varonis CFO and COO Guy Melamed. "The awards are a testament to our team's discipline and ability to effectively communicate and respond to the demands of multiple stakeholders, especially during the challenging period caused by the global pandemic. We are extremely grateful for this acknowledgment of our efforts."

For the 2022 honors, Institutional Investor surveyed buy-side analysts, money managers, and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions. Over 3,040 money managers and buy-side analysts and over 400 sell-side researchers provided their feedback this year.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact:

James Arestia

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2149

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com