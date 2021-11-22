Yes& Completes Acquisition of P’unk Avenue

Alexandria, VA, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes& announced today that it has acquired P’unk Avenue, a creative and digital studio named after Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia, where it was founded. Its team adds significant branding, strategy, creative thinking, user experience, website design, and application development expertise to the Yes& portfolio of services. P’unk Avenue is led by its President, Anthony Robinson, a recognized leader in higher education marketing.

Dedicated to doing “good work with good people,” P’unk Avenue has developed a strong presence in the higher education and not-for-profit space. P’unk Avenue’s clientele is culturally aligned with many mission- and purpose-driven clients on the Yes& roster, including associations, charities, and government agencies.

“I am privileged to welcome Anthony and the P’unk Avenue team to Yes&,” said Robert W. Sprague, President & CEO, Yes&. “They are a delightful and talented group of people who bring with them outstanding capabilities in design and digital along with great positioning in the higher education and not-for-profit verticals.”

This acquisition provides Yes& with the opportunity to bring its “positivity & possibility” model to new verticals and take a material step towards its vision of being the go-to agency based in the mid-Atlantic. At a time where all marketing is digital marketing, P’unk Avenue’s web development, UI/UX strategy and digital design strengths will help Yes& address an even more comprehensive range of client needs.

As part of the acquisition, Yes& has brought on all P’unk Avenue staffers. Anthony Robinson will bring his skills to the Yes& leadership team, helping to grow the P’unk Avenue workstream and making sure P'unk Avenue’s capabilities seamlessly and cohesively integrate into Yes&’s client work.

"We’re honored to be welcomed into the greater Yes& family. By combining P’unk Avenue’s digital expertise with all that Yes& has to offer, we look forward to serving our partners in new ways,” said Robinson. “P’unk Avenue will continue to be a place that focuses on a diverse human experience – and elevating the important work and missions of our partners."

Yes& is committed to maintaining great relationships with P’unk Avenue clients, with the bold approach and energy P’unk Avenue has brought to their work to date.

