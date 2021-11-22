3DX Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Homescape, LLC & Real Estate Portfolio

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries, Inc. (DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a state of the art additive manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to purchase Homescape, LLC (Homescape) & its assets, which includes multiple residential and commercial properties and buildings in upstate New York and a land portfolio with parcels in New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan.

Homescape, LLC was started in 2006 by Nicholas Coriano, current VP of 3DX Industries, as a construction company. He ultimately converted the limited liability company into a holding company when he began investing in domain names and building out website businesses. The company currently owns raw land ranging from 0.25 acre to 10 acres parcels as well as retail, commercial and residential properties.

The acquisition, which is scheduled to close in early 2022, also brings to the 3DX team over 30 unique domain names and several social media accounts in niche industries including investor relations, real estate and more. In addition, the acquisition acquires top talent in the area of legal, marketing and sales via Homescape LLC’s members. The addition of Homescape LLC’s capabilities and properties will add to the assets of 3DX Industries, Inc. and allow for sustainable cash flow to enter our business on a monthly basis.

"We are marching forward with our business plan of strategic acquisitions that include real estate and revenue producing properties. Acquiring Homescape LLC is consistent with our vision,” stated Roger Janssen, CEO and Chairman of 3DX Industries, Inc. “With this Letter of Intent, we will direct our legal and accounting team to begin the process of putting together an official purchase agreement for the acquisition. We expect the closing of this acquisition to be announced in early 2022,” Mr. Janssen added.

Homescape, LLC is a holding company, with the intent to develop businesses that serve one goal: helping people. through real estate, products and/or services, the Company also operates over a dozen different tradenames online.

As part of the purchase, Homescape, LLC all real estate owned by Homescape is included in the Letter of Intent to purchase the business.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D plastic printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

About Homescape LLC: Our goal as a holding company is to develop businesses that serve one goal: helping people. While we understand that the company has to be profitable to operate, we also understand that ease of access to a variety of products and services helps consumers live their day-to-day lives. More information can be found at www.homescapellc.com.

