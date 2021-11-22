Former CPO of Convoy and Marchex Joins H1 as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , which provides the largest global healthcare network that connects healthcare professionals, announced today that it has added Ziad Ismail to the management team as Chief Operating Officer. Ziad will drive the evolution of H1’s product portfolio and strategy across the entire healthcare ecosystem.



Ziad brings over twenty years of executive experience to this role. Prior to joining H1, he was the Chief Product Officer of Convoy, responsible for product, design, data science and growth teams. Before Convoy, Ziad was the Chief Product Officer of Marchex, Chief Executive Officer of CitiKey, and served in product leadership roles at Microsoft. Ziad earned an MSc in Computer Science from the Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“H1 has amassed an enormous amount of quality healthcare data that life science companies, hospitals and academic medical centers simply cannot find anywhere else,” said Ariel Katz, co-founder and CEO of H1. “With such fast growth and the rollout of new products, we needed someone with Ziad’s expertise in product development and delivery of data science-driven solutions in a rapidly growing business. We’re excited to have him join our management team as 2022 shapes up to be a year of extraordinary growth for H1.”

“Healthcare is one of the largest and most important industries with almost $10 trillion spent annually. The last two years have demonstrated the need for decision makers to have timely and accurate access to healthcare data,” said Ziad Ismail, Chief Operating Officer of H1. “I am excited to join H1 through its hypergrowth as now the largest global healthcare network to help connect and reinvent the ecosystem. H1 has an incredible vision and roadmap to help life science companies and healthcare systems connect with HCPs.”

H1 has built the premier intelligence network for Healthcare Providers around the globe, searching scholarly data and medical claims data to surface the most relevant researchers or clinicians given any criteria. The company’s platform helps life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organizations. Seven of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world are now H1 customers. In the past 12 months, the company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) has grown by over 250 percent as the appetite for health data continued to accelerate.

