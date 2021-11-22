Global Pepper Spray Market Projected to Garner $60,184.4 Thousand by 2027, and Rise at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2028 – Exclusive Report [158 Pages] By Research Dive

New York, USA, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive states that the global pepper spray market is estimated to register a revenue of $60,184.4 thousand by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The all-inclusive report provides a brief summary of the current market scenario comprising major aspects of the market such as growth factors, restraints, challenges, and numerous growth opportunities. The report also provides all the market estimations making it easier as well as helpful for the new participants to get better idea of the market.

Market Dynamics

As per the analysts of Research Dive, the growing rate of women crimes such as women assaults and rapes coupled with the increasing usage of pepper sprays by women for safety purposes across the globe are the major factors anticipated to accelerate the growth of the pepper spray market over the forecast period. In addition, the growing trends of outdoor activities, such as camping, hunting, and other type of recreational activities are predicted to create huge growth opportunities for the pepper spray market in the estimated period. However, the lack of awareness related to using pepper sprays for self-defense may hinder the market growth in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

The outbreak of coronavirus across the globe has unfavorably impacted the global pepper spray market. The negative growth of the market is majorly owing to the massive shutdown and complete avoidance of social life which lead to the decreased demand for pepper sprays. However, many companies are helping the society to recover from the unprecedented situations with their strategic steps and plans, which is projected to help the pepper spray market recover in the near future.

Fogger Type Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

By product, the fogger type sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $23,907.9 thousand by 2028 and is estimated to observe lucrative growth during the analysis period. This is mainly because fogger pepper sprays can be carried anywhere and are very convenient to use. In addition, the increasing cases of kidnapping, gang rapes, and human trafficking are some of the factors that encourage children and women to carry fogger type pepper sprays. These factors are driving the sub-segment’s market growth.

Specialty Shops Sub-segment to Account for Largest Share

By distribution channel, the specialty shops sub-segment accounted for $12,562.3 thousand in 2020 and is estimated to hold the majority of market share during the analysis period. The significant growth of the sub-segment is mainly owing to the growing preference of people towards specialty shops as they provide large number of various types of pepper sprays. Besides, specialty shops provide products under a narrow category to help people find specific products. This factor is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s market growth in the pepper spray market.

North America Region to be Most Dominant

By region, the North America pepper spray market valued for $10,925.0 thousand in 2020 and is estimated to witness dominant growth during the analysis period. The high disposable incomes along with the presence of top leading players in the region such as SABRE, Mace Security International, and others. Besides, the high popularity of pepper sprays in the U.S. due to increasing women crimes is another factor estimated to foster the pepper spray market growth by 2028 in the North America region.

10 Prominent Key Players of the Pepper Spray Market

The report presents several aspects of these major players such as business & financial performance, strategic moves by key players, latest developments, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis. Some of the top players of the global pepper spray market are:

Counter Assault

Fox Labs International Inc.

Defense-technology

J&L Self Defense Products Inc.

SABRE - Security Equipment Corp.

Mace Security International, Inc.

Super-Sparkly Safety Stuff, LLC

Zarc International Inc.

Suresafety

UDAP Industries Inc.

For instance, in January 2020, SABRE, the number one pepper spray trusted worldwide, announced the launch of new ‘SMART Pepper Spray’ with 3rd party monitoring and GPS tracking at the CES 2020.

