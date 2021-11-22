First Orion Collaborates With NICE CXone to Help Customers Create a True Digital Call Experience With Branded Calling Solutions

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leading provider of branded calling solutions for enterprises, today announced it has partnered with NICE (NASDAQ: NICE), the provider of the world’s #1 cloud-native customer experience (CX) platform, CXone, to deliver Branded Calling solutions and support STIR/SHAKEN call authentication for NICE CXone enterprise customers.



Leveraging First Orion’s Branded Calling solutions, companies on the NICE CXone platform can offer a secure, verified outbound phone call indicating who they are and the reason for calling. The transparency offered through a branded call empowers consumers to make an informed decision on whether they wish to engage the caller — a significant step forward in helping restore consumers’ trust in their phones.

“Our goal is to help companies build long-term relationships with their customers by powering exceptional interactions and service,” said Paul Jarman, NICE CXone CEO. “This collaboration with First Orion allows our enterprise customers to deliver trusted, informed digital call communications that improve customer and agent experiences, reduce call center attrition, and increases productivity and revenues.”

The rise in robo and scam calls over the last 18 months have made U.S. consumers apprehensive about answering an unknown phone call. In fact, 85% of consumers say they consider brands that contact them with an unidentified number as “illegitimate,” according to First Orion’s newly released 2021 Brand Impact Report. By offering a branded call experience that engages customers, companies can increase contact, conversion, and call resolution rates and lift first call answer rates by as much as 200%.

“This strategic partnership demonstrates how branded calling and STIR/SHAKEN call authentication can transform contact centers and support trusted digital communications,” said Jim Womble, EVP of Business Development at First Orion. “By offering verified, protected outbound calling, NICE CXone is helping its customers create meaningful, trusted connections and exceed their business metrics.”

For more information about this partnership and First Orion’s branded call and STIR/SHAKEN call authentication solutions, visit www.firstorion.com.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com.

About First Orion

First Orion provides true digital call experiences for the world’s leading mobile carriers, enterprises, and mobile apps developers. The company’s Branded Calling Suite – INFORM and ENGAGE – allow businesses to brand their outbound calls while empowering consumers to connect over a trusted, verified call. First Orion’s Call Protection Suite offers scam, fraud, and spoof protection solutions to hundreds of millions of consumers. Processing more than 110 billion calls annually, First Orion powers digital call experiences for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Boost Mobile networks along with Fortune 500 brands, PrivacyStar, and other mobile apps. Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, First Orion was founded in 2008 and employs more than 300 people across its global offices. For more information, visit www.firstorion.com .

INFORM, ENGAGE, and PrivacyStar are registered trademarks of First Orion.

Media Contact:

Uproar PR for First Orion

Rachel Gunia

rgunia@uproarpr.com