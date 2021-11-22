Shell International Finance B.V. announces notice of redemption of

all of its outstanding 2.375% Guaranteed Notes due 2022, 2.250% Guaranteed Notes due 2023, 3.400% Guaranteed Notes due 2023 and 2.375% Guaranteed Notes due 2025

November 22, 2021 – Shell International Finance B.V. (the “Issuer”), a finance subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, announced that it has sent a notice of redemption in respect of the $1.0 billion outstanding principal amount of the Issuer’s 2.375% Guaranteed Notes due 2022, the $1.0 billion outstanding principal amount of the Issuer’s 2.250% Guaranteed Notes due 2023, the $1.0 billion outstanding principal amount of the Issuer’s 3.400% Guaranteed Notes due 2023 and the $1.5 billion outstanding principal amount of the Issuer’s 2.375% Guaranteed Notes due 2025 (collectively, the “Notes”).

The redemption date will be December 22, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

In accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the Notes and the indenture governing the Notes, the Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to the greater of (a) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed and (b) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes to be redeemed (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date) discounted to the Redemption Date of redemption on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the applicable Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes) plus 15 basis points in the case of the 2.375% Notes due 2022, 10 basis points in the case of the 2.250% Notes due 2023, 12 basis points in the case of the 3.400% Notes due 2023 and 35 basis points in the case of the 2.375% Notes due 2025, plus, in each case, accrued but unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed to the Redemption Date.

The details concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption are fully described in the notice of redemption sent to holders of the Notes. This release is not a notice of redemption. The redemption will be made solely pursuant to the notice of redemption.

This release does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

