Nasdaq Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the Sixth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has been named for the sixth consecutive year to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the most prestigious environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ranking efforts. Nasdaq maintains its industry leadership as the only stock exchange operator selected for inclusion in the 2021 North America index, and was among eight diversified financial services companies selected from the region.



“Nasdaq is proud to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the sixth consecutive year,” said Ann Dennison, Chief Financial Officer at Nasdaq. “Our unique position at the center of the capital markets allows us to see first-hand how our ESG and corporate sustainability efforts have redefined our corporate culture and deepened our commitments to champion inclusive growth as we strive to empower our clients and communities with strategic solutions that have measurable and lasting impact.”

Nasdaq’s scorecard received notable improvement from the prior year period in the following categories: Anti-Crime Policy & Measures, Privacy Protection, Human Rights, and Sustainable Finance. Specific sustainability efforts and disclosures highlighted include: Nasdaq’s carbon neutrality program, climate change, and environmental management strategy; the total community impact of Nasdaq’s ongoing philanthropic efforts following the launch of Nasdaq’s Purpose Initiative and relaunch of the Nasdaq Foundation; inclusion in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index in recognition for advancing equality across its global workforce; and earning a perfect score for the third year on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index regarding LGBTQ workplace equality.

“We congratulate Nasdaq for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency,” said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global.

This recognition underscores Nasdaq’s commitment to continuing our ESG efforts and leading the shift towards more sustainable and inclusive capital markets through our ESG-focused marketplace solutions that help clients achieve their own ESG objectives. These client solutions include: Nasdaq’s ESG Advisory Program; the Nasdaq OneReport ESG reporting and workflow solution; Nasdaq Boardvantage; the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence; the Nasdaq Sustainable Debt Market; the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network; and a majority stake in Puro.earth, a marketplace for carbon removal.

For further information on Nasdaq’s ESG and corporate sustainability initiatives, please visit: www.nasdaq.com/esg. For more information on Nasdaq’s ESG offering for corporate clients, please visit: www.nasdaq.com/solutions/esg-products.

