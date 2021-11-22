Subsea 7 share repurchases

Luxembourg – 22 November 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 15 November 2021.

Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.

Other information:

Overview of transactions Date(s) Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day

(NOK) Total daily transaction value

(NOK) 19 November 2021 205,000 66.5254 13,637,707 Previously disclosed repurchases under the programme (accumulated) 1,627,968 56.3789 91,783,055 Accumulated under the repurchase programme 1,832,968 57.5137 105,420,762 The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 2,014,935 of its own shares, corresponding to 0.67% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 300,000,000.







Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.





**************************************************************************

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

**************************************************************************

Contact for enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

Attachments