Good Gaming Inc. Announces Latest Updates For Its NFT Game MicroBuddies™ And The Release Of Its New Beta 2.0

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company") is pleased to announce new updates for its first to market blockchain NFT game MicroBuddies™ and the release date for its latest beta testing format, Beta 2.0. The Beta 2.0 version is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 7:00 PM EST. Pertinent game updates in their respective categories are highlighted below:

Global

The Company performed a massive trait rework/overhaul to the game.

Over 200 traits have now been updated with over a dozen entirely new traits.

Mutations that were too common have been reworked, making mutated mutations more exclusive.

Divine buddies are now themed.

The max Peg value will now be 5.

The supply peg is now 5 billion.

A Buddy "Lock" has now been added, which will prevent Buddies from interacting with the game in any way. This is a must-have feature for avoiding replication/GOO transfer scams when buying/selling MicroBuddies™ on OpenSea.

MAJOR performance improvements have been made to all underlying functions. This update aims to greatly help MetaMask estimate gas fees and make gas limit issues a relic of the past.

3rd Party Support

We have added listenable events for all replications, synthesis, extractions, and Apoptosis.

Anyone can now call the burn function on their Buddy's GOO.

Apoptosis

Fixed Apoptosis subtracting 1 GOO instead of granting GOO.

Any GOO an Apop'd buddy is holding will be burnt instead of continuing to exist and weigh down the peg value in the dead wallet.

There will now be an option to mass Apoptosis all of your Barren buddies with a confirmation screen.

Exchange

There is now a function to "max out" a Buddy using GOO from all of your MicroBuddies™, which will be extremely useful for fast transfers and GOO consolidation at the replicator & GRC.

Using max out will send GOO from MicroBuddies™ in the order you have them sorted. e.g., If you sort by encumbered, you can easily move the GOO from all of your (extraction) encumbered buddies.

Extraction

Improved overall efficiency of GOO extraction.

GOO minted over a MicroBuddies™ max will now be burnt. This will come with a warning in-game.

Notifications about extraction encumberment are now consolidated into a single message, rather than spamming your screen.

GRC & Replicator

"Use All Buddies" now pays for replications as efficiently as possible, starting with the Buddy with the highest GOO balance and ceasing checks once the MicroBuddies™ replication can be afford

Our updated documentation with all updates in detail can be found at: https://docs.microbuddies.io/

MicroBuddies™ fans have an opportunity to participate as a beta tester in Beta 2.0 as long as they purchase a Nano Factory Token prior to the "snapshot" that will take place on November 24 at 9:00 am. Interested gamers are encouraged to join our discord, where additional instructions and information will be provided to beta testers.

The Company is also pleased to announce they will be attaching a 0.01 MATIC fee (less than .02 cents USD at the time of posting) to every transaction that creates a new MicroBuddy. Not only will this create another revenue stream for the Company, but it also gives us the ability to automate paying the storage fees associated with images and ensures data permanence in the future. This solves one of the most significant issues affecting the NFT space today.

Douglas Adam "Fluxty" Wathen, Crypto and Gaming Director, stated, "Beta 2.0 is the result of taking full advantage of all the amazing gameplay data and feedback we've received from our Nano Factory Token holders since the beta began. The update will greatly improve game balance, useability, security, GOO tokenomics, 3rd party apps support, and more. With the help of our testers, we expect to determine an exact Q4 2021 launch date for MicroBuddies™ as soon as we've verified the update is stable, and I am extremely excited to finally put MicroBuddies' best foot forward for the world to enjoy."

About MicroBuddies™

Good Gaming, Inc. is in the final stages of preparation for the mainnet launch of its first-to-market collectible NFT game, MicroBuddies™, where players will be able to collect lovable, self-replicating microbes that passively produce their own in-game currency GOO™.

GOO™ can be used to replicate new MicroBuddies™ from existing ones and customize their genome using a strategic artificial selection process. Well-bred MicroBuddies™ will have a high rate of GOO™ production, so players who develop their skills will be able to create greater opportunities for themselves.

At the Polygon Mainnet launch of MicroBuddies™, a player will use their special Nano Factory Tokens to synthesize Generation 0 MicroBuddies™ and begin the game. The first 2,500 MicroBuddies™, collectively known as Generation 0, are expected to be the rarest and most scarce set of MicroBuddies™ and what the rest of the game will propagate from. If the Nano Factory Tokens sell out, or a player fails to purchase a Nano Factory Token prior to the launch of the game, the only way to acquire a MicroBuddy and play will be to first purchase one from another player on the secondary market at the fair market value.

To purchase MicroBuddies™ limited edition Nano Factory Tokens, go to https://microbuddies.io

We invite everyone to join our corporate-supported social media platforms to engage with one another, receive reliable, up-to-date, accurate information, and communicate in our Good Gaming, Inc. and MicroBuddies™ communities.

Official Game Documentation is available at https://docs.microbuddies.io.

About NFTs

The NFT market has created tremendous new opportunities in the art and gaming industry. As of September 01, 2021, more than $5.5 billion was spent on NFTs, representing an increase of 50 times the trading of Q4 2020.

NFT breeding games such as CryptoKitties operate by allowing players to collect virtual cats and "breed" them together to make new, unique cats. The NFTs can then be sold to others on third-party marketplaces such as OpenSea and typically pay a royalty of 2.5%-10% to the organization that created the project. With a recent valuation exceeding $7.6 billion dollars for its parent company Dapper Labs and NFT games like Axie Infinity, which recently posted over $2 billion in sales YTD, the Company feels its first-to-market NFT game MicroBuddies™ is poised to obtain market share in the NFT gaming space.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming is an innovative brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008. Beginning with our roots as a collaborative space for gamers to share their knowledge, we went on to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in hosting Hearthstone tournaments. In 2016, we expanded our reach to establish multiple Minecraft servers with some of the most popular versions of Prison and SkyBlock, then developed our completely custom-developed NFT blockchain game, MicroBuddies™, in 2021. The Good Gaming advantage comes from our development team's close relationship with the player communities of all of our games. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expand our proprietary content, and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch across the gaming industry. As a company and community, our goal is to cement our place as a fun and collaborative place for ALL gamers to enjoy.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit https://www.good-gaming.com

