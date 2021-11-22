Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $318.4 Million by 2026 - Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Markets to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Hair Loss Treatment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market to Reach $318.4 Million by 2026

Global market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment estimated at US$248.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$318.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period.

Treatments such as hair transplant surgery, medications like finasteride (Propecia) and minoxidil (Rogaine), and laser therapy, stops or reverses the hair loss. Laser therapy constitutes a sophisticated medical therapy involving use of high precision focused lasers for treating specific areas with abnormal growths or tumors.

The precision of laser ensures that damage due to therapy is minimal, far lesser than conventional surgery methods. However, laser therapy is expensive. Despite this, laser technology gained considerable traction over the past few years, for treating hair loss. Lasers are being used for removing blockages at hair roots which prevent blood circulation. Treatment with laser is also known to fortify hair and enhance hair shine and elasticity.

Both low- and medium-level lasers are used for laser treatment for alopecia, with low-level lasers accounting for major share in the overall market. Low-level laser light treatment (LLLT) which is otherwise known as cold laser treatment or red light treatment radiates photons within the scalp tissues and the weak cells present inside the scalp soak up the photons and promote hair growth. Therefore the low-level laser treatment is a broadly approved hair growth procedure that is tolerable, less invasive, and safe compared to other hair transplant surgeries.



The market is anticipated to witness a steady rise over the coming years driven by the factors such as increasing prevalence of hair loss, including alopecia, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases that trigger hair loss and technological advancements in treatments. Pattern hair loss constitutes the common hair loss type among both females and males.

Lifestyles becoming busier, ageing population, and growing demand for solutions that are easy-to-use are some of the factors promoting growth for laser hair loss treatments market. Laser offers a quicker and more effective impact on new hair follicles growth. Another major factor driving market growth is the growing number of initiatives of organizations like the American Hair loss Association and the National Alopecia Areata Foundation among others, for increasing awareness about the available options for hair regrowth.

Demand for non-invasive and pain-less treatment options is also fuelling demand for treatments like laser hair loss treatment. Other growth drivers include more and more companies entering the field, increased market availability of advanced products, and growing disposable incomes of people.

The number of clinics for specialty hair care, offering laser therapies, has increased in almost all countries worldwide. Consumers have also been showing much confidence in some of the technologically advanced laser options developed recently for laser hair loss treatment.



Visibility of laser hair loss treatment products had also increased in the recent years. They are now easily available at all supermarkets and hypermarkets in developed as well as developing countries, which also significantly improved market growth prospects.

Growing preference among consumers towards treating hair loss issues at home to the expensive treatments offered at specialized hair loss clinics also promotes market growth for home laser therapy devices. Increasing proliferation of alternatives to laser hair loss treatment however, hold the potential to hinder anticipated growth for the market.

Laser technology based treatments are also not prescribed for people already on medicines for skin conditions and people with light sensitive skin, which is another barrier to market growth.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Hair Loss and its Causes

An Insight into Laser Hair Loss Treatment

Low-level Laser Light Therapy (LLLT): Offering Immense Respite to People Experiencing Hair Loss

LLLT Devices: How Do They Work

LLLT for Different Hair Loss Conditions

Androgenetic Alopecia

Lichen Planopilaris

Alopecia Areata

LLLT Devices: Limitations

Different Types of Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products

Laser Hair Regrowth Caps

Laser Helmets, Combs, and Bands

Impact of Covid-19 and Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

COVID-19 Impact on Laser Hair Loss Treatment

Global Market Outlook and Prospects

Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products Market Set to Witness Steady Growth

Select FDA Approved Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Markets to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Males Account for a Major Share of the Laser hair Loss Treatment Market

Competition

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Hair Loss Rates and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Give a Boost to Market Growth

Increasing Prevalence of Alopecia to Drive Market Growth

Initiatives Focused on Increasing Awareness of Alopecia Areata to Spur the Market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products

Boom in Non-Invasive Procedures Bodes Well for Market Growth

Growing Significant of LLLT Devices Propels Market Expansion

Laser Hair Caps Witnesses Increased Popularity

Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men: Lucrative Opportunity for Manufacturers

Women Continue to be An Important Consumer Cluster for Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market

Growing Aging Population Drives the Laser Hair Loss Treatment

Combination of Photobiomodulation with Other Medical Techniques Provide Increased Clinical Benefits for Hair Loss

Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth

Emerging Techniques Giving Hair Restoration with Nourishing, Hi-Tech Environment

E-Commerce Platforms Spur Sales of Personal Care Appliances Worldwide

Demographic Trends Influence Sales of Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products

Urbanization Trend

Middle Class Population

Improving Standards of Living

