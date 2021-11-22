Crackle Original Series ‘Outbreak’ Premieres December 1st

10-part limited series follows a government agency and its attempts to fight an outbreak of a viral epidemic

COS COB, Conn., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (“the Company”) (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today that the Crackle Original Series Outbreak will premiere on December 1. The 10-part limited series follows the interconnected stories and lives of seemingly complete strangers as their world becomes engulfed with a virus epidemic outbreak. The heart-pounding series, a French-Canadian production filmed in Montreal and Quebec, focuses on how the threat takes hold of the population, bringing out the best and the worst in people, calling forth a blend of paranoia, credulity, greed, self-sacrifice and heroism.

“An extremely timely series, Outbreak is a compelling scripted drama that eerily mirrors current events,” said Jeff Meier, head of programming, Crackle Plus. “It is the perfect series to add to our ever-expanding slate of original content that speaks to a variety of audiences.”

In Outbreak, a dangerous virus begins to spread within a group of vulnerable homeless people in Montreal. How long will it take for Anne-Marie Leclerc (Julie LeBreton), director of the Emergency Public Health Laboratory, to discover the existence of this highly contagious disease? Will she be too late to prevent the outbreak of a deadly epidemic in the wider population?

The Emergency Public Health Laboratory is responsible for dealing with viral and bacterial emergencies such as bioterrorism, epidemics, and mass poisonings. The lab is under the authority of government minister Laurent Demers (Guillaume Cyr), who doesn’t have as much faith in Anne-Marie as she deserves, but the two must now work together to defeat a ruthless, invisible adversary. They’re obliged to undertake an investigation as they seek to track the virus back to its origins. To limit the spread of the disease, they must impose sometimes unpopular measures, while doing their best to prevent a public panic. Will Laurent and Anne-Marie win their battle against this deadly virus, which doesn’t discriminate between old and young, between people of different races, or between homeless people and those who are close to government ministers and infectious disease specialists?

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Outbreak will join Crackle's growing library of scripted and unscripted original content including The Jesus Rolls, PROMISELAND, Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, Cagefighter, After the Murder of Albert Lima, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, The Clearing, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Bucket List, and the award-winning Going From Broke.

Outbreak is distributed in North America by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. company and the supplier of exclusive and original content to Crackle Plus.

The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to over 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

